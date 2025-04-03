Oklahoma’s Fears Declares for NBA Draft

Oklahoma Sooners’ guard Jeremiah Fears announced he’s declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Fears announced his decision on ESPN’s “The Paul Finebaum Show”, where he plans to forgo his remaining college eligibility and play professional basketball in the NBA. Fears would also make a post thanking the school on Instagram:

“To my family and loved one, particularly my mom, dad, brothers, and sister- thank you for your constant support and the sacrifices you’ve made. With that, I’m thrilled to share that I’m intering the 2025 NBA Draft. Boomer!”

Fears’ freshman season as a Sooner was highly successful. The 18-year-old averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists and led the team to a 20-8 record. In the NCAA tournament, Fears impressed with a 20 point, five rebound, four assist, and two steal game against the reigning two time NCAA champion UConn Huskies, where the Sooners fell 67-59.

Fears is currently listed as the seventh best prospect in a loaded draft class that features highly touted prospects Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper. Fears’ combination of athleticism and his 6’4″ frame has excited NBA scouts as a future pro, and his ability to score and create shows his upside in a professional setting. Fears is viewed as a three level scorer who can cut and dish, with teams in need of guard play paying close attention to the young man.

