Bucks Brought in Double-Digit Scorer for Workout

The Milwaukee Bucks added some quality depth to their roster, and they may try to add more. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on his X account that they brought in Terence Davis for a workout.

“The Milwaukee Bucks brought in Terence Davis for a workout, league sources told (HoopsHype). The 27-year-old guard has averaged 8.0 points in 16.1 minutes per game in four NBA seasons,” Scotto posted on August 14.

Scotto did not provide further details on whether the Bucks planned to add him. Even if he may not sign a contract with them, the Bucks could invite Davis to their training camp.

Davis last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he played for the Sacramento Kings. He played more of a bench role, where he averaged 6.7 points a game. He has demonstrated that he can be more productive than that. The season before, he averaged 10.4 points per game.

The Bucks clearly want as much help as they can to get back to the title status they had when they won in 2021. Adding Davis is not a foolproof option, but he could be a diamond in the rough.

Bucks Had Interest in Terence Davis in 2023

This is not the first time the Bucks and Davis were linked to one another. ESPN’s Mark Jones reported that the Bucks were among the two teams interested in Davis via his X account.

“The Boston Celtics (are) showing strong interest in free agent Terence Davis… The Milwaukee Bucks also considering Davis as an option in their equation.”

Neither team signed Davis, and he went unsigned throughout the 2023-24 season. Clearly, the Bucks kept tabs on him, as bringing him in for a workout signifies that there is some level of interest on their part.

Milwaukee has added some help into their rotation with Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright, and Taurean Prince. If Davis can still produce at an NBA level, that adds another NBA-caliber player to the Bucks rotation.

Again, it’s a shot in the dark, but it might be worth considering, knowing that the Bucks are low on options in free agency.

Terence Davis is Coming Off Achilles Tear

Because Davis went unsigned, he elected to join the Portland Trail Blazers G-League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. However, in January 2024, he suffered an Achilles tear, one of the worst injuries a player could suffer.

In a January 17 story, Davis told HoopsHype’s Cyro Asseo de Choch that he believes he’s an NBA player. Because of that, he’d rather take his chances trying to get back in then play in a different league.

“I feel like I’m an NBA player. I didn’t want to take my family overseas and have my wife in a different country with a newborn. So, I just made sacrifices for my family and decided I’d stay in the United States,” Davis told Asseo de Choch.

Davis is evidently trying his best to keep his NBA dreams alive by trying out for teams like the Bucks. He may not necessarily be an important factor on the team, but it is a good sign that he’s willing to work from the ground up to get back to where he was.