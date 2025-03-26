Bucks’ Antetokounmpo Out vs. Denver

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss tonight’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets, as reported by ESPN insider Chris Haynes.

Antetokounmpo was originally listed as questionable, but the Bucks decided to hold him out due to a left foot sprain, which is a first for the season. Giannis had played in every game since the All-Star break, but the new development made it harder to keep him in the game this close to the playoffs.

This isn’t the only issue the Bucks are facing in terms of health. Guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out indefinitely due to deep vein thrombosis, otherwise known as a blood clot in the vein, which was discovered in his left leg, meaning that the Bucks will be without both of their best players for a pivotal match against the Nuggets, who face their own injury issues.

Antetokounmpo will miss tonight’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets, but the timing couldn’t be worse. Bucks are currently locked in a virtual tie with the Detroit Pistons for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and will go for a period of time without one or both players. The Bucks have 11 remaining games this season, and any loss from here could result in dropping in seeding.

The Bucks have their eyes set on NBA championship aspirations, and will look to keep both Antetokounmpo and Lillard healthy, regardless of seeding. With the duo in their second season together and head coach Doc Rivers on the same team, the Bucks know that they need a fully healthy roster to compete.

The Milwaukee Bucks will tipoff against the Denver Nuggets at 9 PM.