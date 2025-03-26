Bucks’ Lillard Out Indefinitely With Blood Clots

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is ruled out indefinitely with deep vein thrombosis, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Lillard has been speaking to specialists for days to diagnose the clot, but has been on blood thinners for several days. According to the team, the clot has been stabilized. Lillard has been out for the past three games with a calf strain, and it was discovered that the clot is in his left calf. In a release, Bucks General Manager John Horst spoke on Lillard’s diagnosis.

“Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority. We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery.”

Though Lillard is ruled out indefinitely, since he is taking blood thinning medication, there is a “great deal of optimism” that Lillard’s deep vein thrombosis isn’t season ending. The typical recovery time for this disorder is three months, which puts Lillard out for the NBA Playoffs, but reports believe that this isn’t the case.

Losing Lillard for any stretch of time is a major blow for the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee hoping for a playoff push around Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who see their offensive production drop significantly with the former off the court. The Bucks are currently tied with the Detroit Pistons for the fifth seed in the NBA playoffs and two games out of the fourth seed.

Although Lillard is ruled out indefinitely, the guard is expected to make a full recovery, and could possible return this season.