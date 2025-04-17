Buck’s Damian Lillard Cleared

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been cleared to return to basketball, according to ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Lillard, who has been out since March 18th with deep vein thrombosis (blood clots) in his right calf, is off of blood-thinning medication and looks to ramp up for his return. Lillard’s is unprecedented, as doctors working with Lillard told the Bucks that his recovery has “never been seen before, but occurred due to early treatment, detection, and specialists working on Lillard even before formal diagnosis”.

After being ruled out indefinitely a month ago with blood clots, the team had prioritized Lillard’s health and recovery, but also said there was optimism that he could return this season. Lillard’s return comes after a report stating he’ll be out for the beginning of the playoffs, and though Lillard is officially out for Milwaukee’s first game in their series vs. the Indiana Pacers, the door is open for his imminent return.

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the post season without their second best player behind former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks, who have title aspirations, are significantly more dynamic on offense with Lillard’s leadership and outside shooting to pair with the interior scoring of Antetokounmpo.

Lillard, now cleared, will enter a period to resume contact workouts as he prepares to return to the court for the first time in a month. While there’s no set time table for a return, his eventual return to play will elevate the Bucks.

