Bucks Damian Lillard Tears Achilles

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon, according to ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Lillard suffered the injury in game four of the Bucks playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, leaving the game after six minutes of play. He tore his left Achilles tendon after going for an offensive rebound and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The injury will force Lillard for the rest of the playoffs.

Lillard’s 2024-25 season has seen the guard suffer through several injuries. In a season shortened to 58 regular season games, Lillard was recently out for a month after discovering a blood clot in his right calf, and was recently cleared to play. It should also be noted that his blood clot issues has nothing to do with his Achilles tear, as the injury occurred in his left leg and the mechanism for a tear has nothing to do with blood thinners. After three total playoff games, Lillard’s season comes to an end before a pivotal game five.

Lillard’s recovery could take him out of action for the entire 2025-26 season, as the soon to be 35 year old recovers from the injury. While the injury is devastating, Lillard is reportedly in good spirits and looks forward to returning to basketball.

This injury is a devastating blow for the Bucks who have struggled to find offense outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging almost 34 points per game in the series. With a early exit looking inevitable, the team will also shift their focus towards the offseason as the team looks to build ahead as rumors swirl around Antetokounmpo’s future.

