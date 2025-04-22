Bucks’ Damian Lillard Returns for Game Two

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is set to return for game two vs the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Lillard will return to the lineup for the first time since March 18th after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. After team doctors treated the ailment early and a month of blood thinners and a reconditioning for a return, Lillard made a remarkable recovery and will rejoin the lineup tonight at Indiana.

The Bucks will be happy to have their star guard back in the lineup as they try to steal a game in Indiana. After being blown out in game one 117-98, the Bucks need a second offensive player outside of former two time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the team with 36 points and 12 rebounds.

Lillard has been known to be one of the best playoff performers in the NBA since being drafted in 2012. As a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard has averaged 26.1 points and 6.2 assists per game for his career, and is known for his clutch plays. In his first postseason with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 31.3 points per game as they were swept out of the first round in 2024.

The Bucks, down 1-0 against the Pacers, are looking to win in Indiana before the series goes back to Milwaukee. Tonight’s game is a must win to take pressure off of the team and avoiding a 2-0 hold to crawl out of. With the offensive combination of Lillard and Antetokounmpo, the Pacers will have a much more difficult task.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is set to return, and the team looks to welcome him back with a win.