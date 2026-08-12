Bucks Called Out for $22.5 Million Mistake Before Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks eventually received a hefty return for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bleacher Report believes the franchise still paid a steep price for waiting until 2026 to move him.

In an examination of seven NBA teams that held onto stars too long, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale identified the 2025 offseason as Milwaukee’s biggest missed opportunity.

The Bucks instead waived and stretched Damian Lillard to clear the financial avenue for Myles Turner, making another expensive push around Antetokounmpo.

Favale argued that moving the two-time MVP then could have spared Milwaukee roughly $22.5 million in dead money annually for the next half-decade.

Antetokounmpo was traded anyway a year later.

Bucks’ Final Gamble Around Giannis Fell Flat

Milwaukee’s urgency entering 2025 was understandable.

The Bucks had been eliminated in the first round for three consecutive postseasons, and Lillard suffered a torn Achilles during their 2025 playoff loss to Indiana.

Rather than enter a transition year, Milwaukee doubled down.

The Bucks waived Lillard with $103 million remaining on his contract, spreading the cap hit over five seasons. That maneuver helped create room to sign Turner, who received a reported four-year, $107 million contract.

Turner was coming off one of his most efficient seasons.

He averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for Indiana in 2024-25 while shooting a career-best 39.6% from 3-point range. Pairing that rim protection and floor spacing with Antetokounmpo offered Milwaukee a logical basketball fit.

The gamble was centered on a superstar still playing at an elite level.

Antetokounmpo had averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 2024-25, leaving Milwaukee with an obvious reason to resist a reset.

But Favale noted that Antetokounmpo being available in discussions leading into the 2026 trade deadline indicated that the partnership was drifting toward an ending.

The outcomes never matched the cost.

The Milwaukee Bucks stumbled to 32-50 in 2025-26 and finished 11th in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee ranked 29th in scoring at 110.6 points per game and 28th in rebounding at 40.7 per game while surrendering 116.8 points per contest.

Turner averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 71 games. Antetokounmpo was productive when available, averaging 27.6 points while playing only 36 games.

Bucks Still Protected Giannis’ Trade Value

The strongest argument in Milwaukee’s favor is the return.

When the Milwaukee Bucks finally sent Antetokounmpo and Portis to the Miami Heat in July 2026, the organization received Tyler Herro, three additional players, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, two future first-round picks, a first-round swap and a second-rounder.

Favale acknowledged that point, writing that the Bucks “couldn’t have hoped for much more” had they dealt Antetokounmpo in 2023, 2024 or 2025.

That distinction makes his criticism sharper. Milwaukee didn’t necessarily lose significant value on Antetokounmpo himself, though it burned resources while delaying an outcome that arrived one season later.

The Lillard stretch charge is the notable example, as Milwaukee accepted years of dead cap, paid Turner to support another title push and finished 16 games below .500.

The Antetokounmpo package gives the Bucks pieces for their next era. The lingering $22.5 million hit is part of the bill from how long they waited to begin it.