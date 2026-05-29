Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold NBA Finals Prediction

As a former NBA Finals MVP, Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what it takes to win at the highest level in the NBA.

So understandably, people are interested in hearing who Antetokounmpo thinks will come out on top in the league this year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks New York Knicks Will Win NBA Finals

The New York Knicks, who are riding an 11-game winning streak after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals, have already punched their ticket to the NBA Finals.

There, they’ll matchup with the winner of the Western Conference finals series between the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the upstart San Antonio Spurs. The seventh and final game of that series is scheduled for Saturday night.

But, regardless of who comes out of the West, Antetokounmpo is riding with the Knicks to win their first NBA championship since 1973. The Knicks have momentum on their side heading into the finals, and Antetokounmpo thinks the importance of that can’t be overstated.

“I think the Knicks will win the whole thing,” Antetokounmpo said. “Basketball is about momentum. They’ve won, like, 11 in a row, and the city is rallying behind them.”

Knicks Enter NBA Finals on Historic Winning Streak

It’s hard to disagree with Antetokounmpo’s logic when it comes to the momentum that the Knicks have heading into the finals. Their current 11-game postseason winning streak, which dates back to their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks, is tied for the third-longest in NBA history.

Only the 2017 Golden State Warriors (15 straight wins) and 1999 San Antonio Spurs (12) have won more consecutive games in a single playoff run than this current Knicks team. Both of those teams went on to win the championship. So, the Knicks clearly have history on their side.

Plus, New York will have the benefit of rest heading into the finals. They will have well over a week off prior to the onset of the finals after sweeping the Cavs in the conference finals to rest and prepare. Meanwhile, the West winner will only have a couple of days off.

Given this background, it’s easy to understand why Antetokounmpo is rolling with the Knicks. Let’s see if his prediction comes true.