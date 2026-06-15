Bucks Linked to Blockbuster Giannis Trade for Coveted Top-5 Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks could receive one of the most coveted assets in this year’s NBA Draft if Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future ultimately leads to a blockbuster trade.

According to Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal, a three-team trade framework making the rounds in league circles would send Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics and five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Los Angeles Clippers, while Milwaukee would acquire the Clippers’ No. 5 overall pick as part of its return package.

Sources told Dallas Hoops Journal that the framework is merely one of several structures being modeled around a potential Antetokounmpo deal and is not considered close to completion.

Still, the proposal provides insight into the type of package the Bucks could seek if they decide to move on from the face of the franchise.

Why the No. 5 Pick Matters to Bucks

The Clippers control the No. 5 selection after acquiring the pick from the Indiana Pacers in February’s Ivica Zubac trade.

For Milwaukee, a guaranteed top-five pick would represent a rare opportunity to replenish its asset base.

The Bucks have spent years sacrificing draft capital to maximize their championship window around Antetokounmpo. As a result, league executives believe Milwaukee would prioritize premium young talent and high draft selections in any potential trade.

The No. 5 pick would instantly become one of the most valuable assets the Bucks have possessed in years and could serve as the foundation of a retooling effort or a broader rebuild.

Meanwhile, Boston would land one of the NBA’s biggest superstars, and the Clippers would acquire Brown, a five-time All-Star and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

Giannis Trade Talks Reportedly Intensifying

The timing of the framework is notable.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, trade negotiations centered around Antetokounmpo have “definitely intensified over the last seven to 10 days.”

Windhorst added that teams around the league are operating with an informal deadline of June 23, the night of the NBA Draft, after Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam indicated he wants the situation resolved before then.

The NBA insider also reported that while the Miami Heat have aggressively pursued Antetokounmpo for months, Milwaukee has not been persuaded by their offers.

“What we can take from that is the Bucks do not love what the Heat are offering, and they are out looking for other options,” Windhorst said.

Celtics Noise Continues to Grow

Afseth’s report aligns with growing league chatter linking Boston to Antetokounmpo.

Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that people around the league increasingly expect Antetokounmpo’s future to be settled by the start of the draft.

Stein added that while Miami remains widely viewed as the favorite destination should Antetokounmpo become available, speculation surrounding Boston “has gotten louder and louder and louder.”

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That growing buzz helps explain why frameworks involving the Celtics and third teams like the Clippers are beginning to circulate.

Whether Antetokounmpo ultimately requests a trade remains unclear.

But if Milwaukee reaches the point of considering offers, the reported framework suggests the Bucks could prioritize the type of asset every rebuilding team covets: a top-five draft pick and a chance to begin shaping the franchise’s next era.