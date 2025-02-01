Bucks’ Giannis Sends Chilling Warning to Chris Paul: ‘Gotta be Consequences’

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul got into a war of words during the Milwaukee Bucks 118-144 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Jan. 31. Tempers flared after Paul pushed Giannis as he left his feet for a layup during the fourth quarter.

Paul continued to aggravate Giannis by mocking him during his free throws. The pair continued chirping at each other during the ensuing timeout. When speaking to the media during his postgame press conference, Giannis sent a warning to Paul and the rest of the NBA. The message was simple: don’t try him.

“I think it was a physical play, I don’t know, I gotta watch the tape. I don’t know if I tripped or I was pushed,” Antetokounmpo said. “…If you try me, you’re going to get that different side of me. At the end of the day, I think we’re all men, we all respect one another. If words cross the line, then there’s gotta be consequences. I really don’t say much… I try to play the game the right way, but enough is enough. If I feel like you’re putting my livelihood and my career and my body in jeopardy, enough’s enough brother. I have a family to feed. And what makes you laugh can also make you cry sometimes.”

Despite the skirmish, Giannis ended the game with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists. Unfortunately, his stellar play wasn’t enough to secure a win for the Bucks. Instead, they dropped their 20th game of the season. They’re currently fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Warriors’ Targeting Bucks’ Bobby Portis

According to a Jan. 31 report from Clutchpoint’s Brett Siegel, Bobby Portis could emerge as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors. The veteran forward is in his fifth season with the Bucks and was a core part of the franchise’s 2021 NBA championship.

“Outside of talks surrounding [Jimmy] Butler and [Zach] LaVine, the Warriors have also been keeping an eye on multi-team deals that could happen around the NBA,” Siegel reported. “With all the noise surrounding the Bucks recently, Bobby Portis’ future has come into question. If Portis were to be moved, the Warriors would certainly consider getting involved to land him, as he’s a fan of Kerr’s and the front office, sources said.”

Milwaukee has bounced back from a torrid start to the season. Portis has been a big part of the team’s resurgence in recent weeks. However, if a potential trade would give Doc Rivers some fresh talent to work with, a deal could make sense for both sides.

Bucks Could Target Jimmy Butler Trade

Milwaukee has been in win-now mode since acquiring Damian Lillard during the 2023 offseason. Unfortunately for the franchise, things haven’t played out as they’d hoped. As such, the Bucks are expected to explore the possibility of acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

According to a Jan. 29 report from Marc Stein, Milwaukee could produce a competitive offer for the veteran forward. However, they must first find a new home for Pat Connaughton to enable them to package salaries together by ducking below the second apron of the luxury tax.

Milwaukee, as you’ve also surely committed to memory by now, can’t combine contracts in any offer for Butler until it first sheds Pat Connaughton’s contract or does so as part of a larger Butler trade construction,” Stein reported. “If the Bucks find a home for Connaughton, though, packaging Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis would enable them to offer Miami two players who could seemingly boost the Heat’s playoff chances compared to playing game after game without Butler.”

Adding Butler would give the Bucks a ‘big three’ and could position them among the top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, Milwaukee will face competition from the Phoenix Suns and Warriors for the veteran forward. Therefore, it’s going to be an interesting race to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.