Bucks’ Lillard Expected Back in Game 2 or 3

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is expected to return in game 2 or 3 in their series against the Indiana Pacers.

In a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Lillard, who has been out for a month with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, is eyeing a return after being listed as out for game 1. The Bucks, who open up their series against the Pacers at 1 pm, received this news shortly after Lillard was announced as cleared earlier this week.

Lillard has seen a remarkable recovery following his diagnosis. After being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, blood clots, Lillard was listed as out indefinitely, but the team had optimism about a potential return. Team doctors believed they found the issue early enough to create a plan in getting Lillard healthy. Earlier this week, Lillard was taken off of blood thinners completely and the team announced his return to basketball activities and a ramp up in conditioning.

Deep vein thrombosis is a difficult injury to recover from, as Lillard was one of many players to be ruled out for blood clots. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and the Detroit Pistons forward Ausar both have had their seasons ended from the condition in the 2025 and 2024 seasons respectively. NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh was also medically retired for the issue. Lillard’s return after only a month of blood thinners and therapy is a testament to early detection, as he looks to his imminent return.

