Bucks Owners Issue Statement on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The owners of the Milwaukee Bucks issued a statement after the team traded franchise legend Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

The Bucks traded Antetokounmpo, one of the greatest players in team history, along with Bobby Portis Jr., to the Heat for a package of players and draft picks. The trade was made official on Monday.

Now that the trade is official, the team has issued a statement about the trade.

Bucks Team Statement on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Via ESPN’s Shams Charania, read the statement issued by Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, and Jamie Dinan below.

“From delivering a championship to transforming our franchise, Giannis’ impact on the Milwaukee Bucks is lasting and profound. We are incredibly grateful for what has been a remarkable and historic journey together. For 13 seasons, Giannis gave everything to this organization and inspired our city with his relentless drive, humility and heart. He grew into one of the greatest players in the world while becoming an integral part of the Milwaukee community. More importantly, Giannis represented this organization with authenticity, character and a deep commitment to the people of Milwaukee. His unforgettable moments on the court and his influence beyond the game defined an era of Bucks basketball and elevated our franchise on a global stage. Few players have left such a meaningful mark on a team, a city and an entire generation of fans,” the statement read.

“Though this chapter has come to an end, Giannis’ legacy in Milwaukee is secure. It will always be felt here — in the rafters, throughout our community and in the countless people he inspired. Forever a Buck.” Bucks general manager Jon Horst: “Since we drafted him in 2013, Giannis has transformed the Milwaukee Bucks in every way — on the court, in our locker room and throughout the community. Over 13 seasons, he became an extraordinary leader, teammate and representative of this city, and one of the defining players of his generation. The standard he set will continue here. This was an incredibly difficult decision, made for what is best for the future of the Bucks and for Giannis. On a personal level, Giannis and I have shared this entire journey together, and he has been an exceptional partner, friend and inspiration. All of us at the Bucks have been impacted by his presence and influence and are deeply grateful for everything he and his family have given. We wish them continued success and are excited to see them soon.”

Bucks Say Goodbye to Bobby Portis Jr.

In addition to saying goodbye to Antetokounmpo, the team also said goodbye to the veteran energy player Portis.

“This transition also means saying goodbye to another player who played an important role in one of the most successful eras in Bucks history. From the moment Bobby arrived, he embraced what it means to be a Buck and quickly became a fan favorite through his passion, competitiveness and unwavering commitment to winning. Bobby played a vital role in helping our franchise capture the 2021 NBA Championship, and his performance throughout that historic playoff run will forever be part of Bucks history. Beyond his impact on the court, Bobby forged genuine connections throughout Milwaukee, invested his time and resources in the community and made the city his home. The relationship he built with our fans was special, and the chants of ‘Bob-by! Bob-by!’ that echoed throughout Fiserv Forum became a defining part of his legacy. We thank Bobby for everything he has meant to this organization and wish him continued success and happiness,” the statement read.