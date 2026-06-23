Bucks Declined Jaylen Brown & Picks For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks turned down a trade from the Boston Celtics that would have sent Jaylen Brown and two firsts for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After months of speculation, the Bucks finally traded their franchise superstar, Antetokounmpo, plus veteran Bobby Portis Jr., to the Miami Heat late Monday night in exchange for a package of players and draft picks.

In exchange for Antetokounmpo and Portis, the Heat traded Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks (including No. 13 in tonight’s NBA draft), one future first-round pick swap, and one future second-round pick.

It’s a massive trade that shifts the balance of power in the Eastern Conference to the South Beach, as Miami immediately becomes one of the league’s top title contenders with this move. But the Celtics tried their best to get Antetokounmpo before the Heat did.

Bucks Turned Down Celtics Trade Offer

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bucks were offered Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks from the Celtics, but they opted to take Miami’s trade package instead.

“The Bucks seriously negotiated with two finalists in recent weeks: the Heat and Boston Celtics, who were both on Antetokounmpo’s list of preferred destinations. The Celtics registered interest in Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline in February, and aggressively pursued him this time around, offering Milwaukee a package featuring 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks, according to sources,” Charania wrote.

Although Brown is a better player than anyone that the Heat sent to the Bucks, Milwaukee clearly preferred Miami’s trade package, which is why they ended up taking it.

Still, the fact that Boston was so aggressive in trying to land Antetokounmpo, offering up one of the NBA’s top players in Brown plus two first-round picks on top of it, shows how badly the Celtics wanted to pair up Antetokounmpo with Jayson Tatum. Ultimately, however, that won’t be happening, as Antetokounmpo will instead head to Miami to team up with Bam Adebayo.

Bucks Likely to Make More Moves

Trading Antetokounmpo and Portis is likely going to be the first of many moves that the Bucks make this offseason.

There have already been rumors that the team could deal center Myles Turner, and the Toronto Raptors are reportedly interested if Turner indeed goes up on the trade block.

The Bucks may also consider flipping some of the players they got from Miami in the Antetokounmpo deal, as well. Plus, they have some other players on their current roster right now that might want to get out of Milwaukee since they are no longer a true title contender in the Eastern Conference.

In the end, Antetokounmpo’s magical run with the Bucks is over after 13 years in “The Cream City.” After drafting Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo turned into one of the NBA’s premier players, winning two MVP awards and bringing Milwaukee an NBA Championship in 2021.

But now, after 13 years of being loyal to Milwaukee, it’s all over, as the Bucks have traded their franchise icon away.