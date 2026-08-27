Celtics Proposed to Trade Derrick White for All-Star SG in 3-Player Bucks Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are still processing the end of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. In June, Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, was traded to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster trade.

The Bucks loaded up on assets, and the return from the trade may not be finished yet. If Milwaukee can turn one of the players it acquired into even more draft capital, the deal could look even better down the road.

“All in all, that’s a large collection of lottery tickets that might cash in and help the Bucks build their next contending core, several years down the line,” ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote. “They didn’t extract as large a return as they might have had they dealt Antetokounmpo in an earlier window, when he might have brought back a package with more picks and more valuable present-day players, such as what Brooklyn received from Phoenix for Kevin Durant. Accounting for that lost time, however, the Bucks just about maximized their value in this trade. Dealing the best player in franchise history is bound to hurt. But they ultimately made out well, given the circumstances, and their long path back to contention might have begun Monday night.”

Time to Move Tyler Herro? Celtics Could Be Open for Business

Of the players the Bucks received in exchange for Antetokounmpo, it always felt like Tyler Herro was the most likely candidate to be moved again. Herro, 26, is entering his prime and may not be terribly well-suited for a Milwaukee team that appears to be entering a long rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Celtics might be searching for additional starpower to help recoup the loss of Jaylen Brown, who was dealt to the rival Philadelphia 76ers in a head-scratching trade this offseason. So, what could the Bucks get for Herro in a trade with the Celtics? Here is a hypothetical trade.

Bucks receive: Derrick White, Baylor Scheierman and a 2032 first round pick

Celtics receive: Tyler Herro

In this proposed trade, the Bucks land the veteran White and Schieierman, a rising wing who flashed signs of future stardom. Adding another first round pick would give Milwaukee a rich volume of assets as they progress through a rebuild. The Bucks could very well flip White for more draft picks.

Meanwhile, the Celtics land a backcourt creator and elite scoring option around Jayson Tatum and Paul George. Alongside Payton Pritchard, Herro could help create a dynamic Boston backcourt with two electric scorers.

The salaries also work perfectly in this trade.

Will Milwaukee Move Herro?

Herro has been the subject of trade speculation all offseason. Funny enough, that has perhaps only intensified since Herro landed in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have incentives to move Herro this offseason, though whether they will choose to do so is unclear.

Herro, meanwhile, is looking at things with a positive attitude.

“I probably have the biggest chip on my shoulder that I’ve had in my career, coming to Milwaukee,” Herro said, according to NBA.com. “We’ve been through a lot. Just being able to come here with a new slate, a brand-new team, a brand-new organization, a brand-new coaching staff. … We all have a chip on our shoulders. Coach Jenkins himself has a chip on his shoulder, the guys who came in the trade with me. It’s not just about me. I think everyone on the team has a chip.”

For the Heat last season, Herro, a one-time All-Star, recorded 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line. If Herro gets traded to a contending team, he can surely make a strong impact.