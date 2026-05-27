Dark Horse East Team Hope To Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo will see many teams hoping to trade for the superstar in the offseason. Milwaukee Bucks management is reportedly willing to listen to offers from any team and hope to make a move that gives them hope for the future. High profile teams like the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are hoping to make a big splash by adding the superstar to contend for a title.

However, NBA insider Marc Spears claimed that the Washington Wizards should be viewed as a dark horse team:

“I basically was told by a very good source that (Washington is) going to explore their options, and I think that with some of the young talent that they have, why not, right?”

Milwaukee would much prefer to trade Giannis to a franchise with a lot of draft picks and some talented young players they can add now. Multiple upcoming Bucks draft picks are owed to other teams and may prioritize adding talent now to try to win some games. Washington has one of the youngest rosters in the league and would be willing to part ways with some of them if they can land a major superstar to become more relevant next year.

What Can The Wizards Trade For Giannis?

Washington already traded for both Anthony Davis and Trae Young this past season to take advantage of the trade market. The goal to contend next season inspired them to add two former All-Stars due to their low trade value giving the Wizards a chance to get better for a cheap price.

Tanking plans saw Washington not getting any games from Davis and just a handful from Young to continue losing. The Wizards got lucky in the Draft Lottery to add the number one pick, but they won’t trade that for Giannis or any other star.

Former second round pick Alex Sarr becomes more expendable with the roster adding both youth and proven talent. Other prospects like Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and Bub Carrington could easily be moved for a bigger star. Milwaukee must like the young Washington talents to pull the trigger on a trade that gives them some youth moving forward.

How Giannis Could Ruin This Trade

Antetokounmpo does not have a no trade clause in his contract, but he certainly does have a lot of say in his future. Next season is the only year guaranteed on his contract to give him the chance at opting out for free agency in the summer of 2026.

Most teams will require Giannis to sign a contract extension for at least one or two more seasons if they are going to trade major assets. The end of the season also saw things getting ugly between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks over his availability.

Giannis is not going to do any favors for Milwaukee in terms of accepting a trade in a scenario he’s not comfortable with. Teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets are in the same boat of needing an extension if they are going to send their best assets to the Bucks this summer.