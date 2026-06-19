Key Figure in Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Wouldn’t be Enough for Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been engaged in talks with several teams regarding a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. They have imposed a deadline of the NBA Draft in order to get a trade done, if they end up moving him at all.

It seems pretty clear that Milwaukee is going to part ways with him. Antetokounmpo will be a free agent next season, so he has to be willing to sign a contract extension with his new team. One team they have been in talks with is the Celtics. Jaylen Brown would likely have to be involved in any deal.

According to one insider, Boston would need to include just more than Brown in any deal for Antetokounmpo.

Bucks Want More Than Just Jaylen Brown in a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Bucks would require more than just Brown alone in a deal with the Celtics for Antetokounmpo.

“It’s unclear if the Bucks would look to build around Brown as a centerpiece, as many rival executives have recently predicted, or perhaps rebuild by sending him elsewhere for young players and picks. Whichever path Milwaukee selects, it’s widely believed that Brown alone wouldn’t be enough,” Amick wrote.

Amick notes that the Celtics have three first-round picks they could include in the deal. However, it seems increasingly likely that a third team would need to be involved. The Bucks seem to like Brown, but they don’t love him. That is surprising after the season he just had.

Brown has proven that he can be an effective top option. He was the top scorer for the Celtics during the regular season when Jayson Tatum was out. If he were to go to Milwaukee, he would give the Bucks a player who can score and defend at an elite level.

Milwaukee Could Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo at Any Time

At this point, a trade involving Antetokounmpo could happen at any time. With the Draft happening in just a few days, teams will be reaching out with their final best offers. It would be a bit surprising if the Bucks waited until after the draft to move him.

At that point, they wouldn’t be able to get any additional picks in what is a loaded draft. That seems to be a priority for them, as they are looking to rebuild as fast as possible. This past season, the Bucks had the seventh-worst offense in the league.

Adding a premier offensive player who can help fix that number will likely be a priority for Milwaukee. There are only a few players out there who fit the bill for that. Jon Horst will be in charge of getting the best possible return in a trade that could define the next decade for the franchise.

Antetokounmpo has a few different teams that he would consider signing a long-term deal with, so the Celtics aren’t the only ones.