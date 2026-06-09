Bucks Swap Giannis Antetokounmpo for Massive Haul in Surprising Trade Idea

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a huge topic of conversation already since their offseason began. This is the summer that teams widely expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to be traded. He is the best player available on the trade market.

Antetokounmpo only played in 36 games this season and has an alarming history of injuries at this point. Because of that injury concern, some teams are wary of giving up a massive package in return for him. However, one team will likely give Milwaukee the correct package to make them part ways.

One trade proposal from Bleacher Report has the Bucks get a great head start on a rebuild.

The Bucks Snag the Number One Pick in Proposed Trade

Here is the full trade scenario:

Washington Wizards receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and No. 10 pick

Milwaukee Bucks receive: No. 1 pick and Anthony Davis

This pick is essentially for the Bucks to get the number one pick so they can start over. Swapping one injured superstar for an even more injured star who isn’t as good is not ideal. However, being able to draft A.J. Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson is a huge carrot.

There’s always a slim chance that Davis ends up being healthy, too. If he is, he and Myles Turner would form one of the best defensive frontcourts in the league. Adding Dybantsa or Peterson would also give them an identity moving forward for the next few years.

Washington would only do this trade if it were sure that Antetokounmpo would re-sign. He has one year left on his deal, so any team receiving him in a trade would require them to have assurances that Antetokounmpo would want to sign a long-term deal.

From the Bucks’ perspective, this would be an intriguing trade to make. It’s not often that they would have the assets to land the number one pick in what should be a generational draft. It would be a unique decision for both Milwaukee and the Wizards.

A Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Could Happen Soon

If Antetokounmpo is going to be moved, he will be moved soon. The NBA Draft will happen in a couple of weeks, so that leaves a short window for a deal to get done. Milwaukee would move him before the draft so that it could get draft assets and make some picks.

It still seems that the Heat are the favorites to make a move for him, but that doesn’t mean another team can’t swoop in and offer a better deal. The Bucks are looking for good young players and draft assets in any trade involving Antetokounmpo, and they won’t settle for less.

A trade could happen at any time, and it wouldn’t be surprising if one happened during the NBA Finals. The Bucks have to do what is best for them in this situation, and making a move soon is what’s best.