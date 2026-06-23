Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Refused Signing Extension with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks finally made the decision to trade away Giannis Antetokounmpo. They sent him to the Miami Heat for a massive package that included players and multiple first-round picks. It ends a saga that had been going on for the last year or so.

Antetokounmpo played his first 13 seasons in Milwaukee. It is the only place he has ever known since coming to the United States. Heading into next year, he had one year left on his deal. Re-signing with the Bucks was apparently never an option.

Antetokounmpo reportedly was never going to re-sign to stay in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was Never Going to Re-Sign With the Bucks

Antetokounmpo was never going to sign a contract extension with the Bucks, according to a report from The Athletic.

“Antetokounmpo’s representatives, according to two sources, made it clear that the 31-year-old, who had one season left on his contract, would not sign the extension for which he was eligible on Oct. 1,” wrote Eric Nehm and Sam Amick.

At this point, it was clear to all parties involved that it was best if they moved on. Antetokounmpo was tired of spinning his wheels on a team that was clearly not in contention for a title. Milwaukee seemed a bit tired of Antetokounmpo holding them hostage.

Now, Milwaukee gets to build around Tyler Herro and a bevy of draft picks. It’s likely that Milwaukee is not finished making moves, either. More trades are likely coming, considering the current roster was built to be the best fit around Antetokounmpo.

There could still be some moves in the hours leading up to the Draft. There could also be some trades that happen around the start of free agency, as well. The bottom line is that this is now a franchise in a rebuild after trading perhaps the greatest player in franchise history.

Milwaukee had no Chance to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Happy

There was no chance that the Bucks were going to be able to keep Antetokounmpo happy. They made a desperate move to sign Myles Turner and use the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard. That was a gamble that ended up being a disaster.

Turner had the worst season of his career, while Milwaukee is forced to eat over $22 million in dead cap over the next few years. That is going to be the issue that they have to navigate over the next two or three seasons that they try to get through the rebuild.

Jon Horst will be judged on how this trade ends up over the next five years. Despite the fact that he won a title in 2021, his tenure as the GM in Milwaukee will be determined by how this trade works out. It’s going to be up to Herro and the young guys to make this a positive outcome.