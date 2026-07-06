Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Heartfelt Goodbye Video

Giannis Antetokounmpo took to his social media on Monday to share a heartfelt goodbye video to fans of the Milwaukee Bucks after his trade.

The trade between the Bucks and Miami Heat for Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. for a package of players and draft picks was officially finalized on Monday. Not long afterwards, Antetokounmpo took to his social media to share a heartfelt goodbye video, thanking Bucks fans for the 13 years he had with them in the city of Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Goodbye

Check out the video that Antetokounmpo shared on his social media, where he said goodbye to the city of Milwaukee and the fans that supported him ever since the team drafted him with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

It’s a very heartfelt and classy video from the long-time Bucks’ star, where he made it clear how much the team and the city meant to him over the years. Though he is not a Buck anymore, he will always be a part of Milwaukee, and the city will always hold a special place in his heart.

For Bucks fans, losing their franchise player is not going to be easy to deal with, but it was the best thing for the team to do as they look to start over and pave a new path with younger players leading the way, as they acquired several young studs from the Heat in the blockbuster trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Bucks Legend

There is no doubt that Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest players to ever put on a Bucks uniform.

With Milwaukee, “The Greek Freak” won the NBA Championship in 2021, the Finals MVP, he won two MVP awards, was named an NBA All-Star 10 times, a nine-time All-NBA player, a five-time All-Defensive player, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and the Most Improved Player in his fourth NBA season.

Unfortunately, his time in Milwaukee is over, even though he had a close connection to the city, and it meant so much to him. But after the team suffered through an awful year where they missed the playoffs, there were changes coming, and one of them was the team rebuilding, necessitating an Antetokounmpo trade so the team could start restocking draft assets as they looked to start over.

Thus, the Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee is over. It will be looked upon fondly as the team won the NBA Championship with him leading the way. That’s the ultimate goal for any NBA team, so even though things fizzled out in the end, the fact that they won a chip with him leading the way means that his tenure in Milwaukee was nothing but a grand success.

In the end, the Antetokounmpo era is over in Milwaukee. But he’ll be back as a visiting player this year wearing the Heat uniform, so Bucks fans will get another chance to give him the standing ovation that he deserves when he steps back on the Bucks’ home court as a member of the Heat.