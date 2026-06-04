Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Biggest Teammate Red Flags

The Milwaukee Bucks will be exploring all options for Giannis Antetokounmpo with the superstar on the trade block. Antetokounmpo presents a unique scenario for a franchise to trade for a multi-time MVP winner and a former NBA Champion. Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James are the only other active players with those accolades.

Giannis recently spoke about many topics, but one interesting quote came from him discussing the biggest “red flags” that a teammate can have:

“There’s two. One, a guy that doesn’t work, doesn’t have high ambition about himself or the team, but then goes and pulls like a young fellow with him. That’s a no-no. That’s a red flag. When a guy at the end of the bench is like, ‘Hey man, I can do that. Man, I should be getting more minutes. It’s me and they.’ Like it’s separating the team, the guy at the end of the bench. It’s very, very important as a leader, as a coach, to the end of the bench, the 15th guy, the 12th guy, has to be positive. Because if that guy is positive, it translates all the way to the front. And I think in winning teams, everybody knows the roles, it’s clear. “

Antetokounmpo named the players that spread bad habits to their teammates and bench players that refuse to accept their role as his biggest flags. Both make a lot of sense as issues that could hurt a team’s overall dynamic.

Giannis Unintentionally Praised His Brothers Here

One common criticism for Giannis is that he gets his brothers contracts in Milwaukee to take up roster spots. Both Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo are currently members of the Bucks due to their brother holding strong leverage to get them signed.

However, Giannis also made it clear his problem with bench players comes from when they refuse to accept their role and complain about playing time. Both of the less talented Antetokounmpo are supportive to their teammates all game.

The ideal role player for Giannis is one that can play when needed but will understand that it rarely happens. Thanasis and Alex are usually the first ones to get up and show love when others make big plays. Tense moments also see Thanasis getting into confrontations with other players to defend his teammates.

Giannis Sending Message To Trade Market

Another interesting element of this message is that Giannis is likely going to be on a new team next season. Milwaukee trading Antetokounmpo will see him joining his second franchise after only knowing one NBA team this deep into his career.

Future teammates will likely take note of this to avoid getting on Giannis’ bad side. The Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers are some teams rumored to have strong interest in acquiring Antetokounmpo this summer.

Role players on Giannis’ next team must avoid having a bad attitude or complaining about playing time. A superstar of Antetokounmpo’s level will see him holding influence and likely having no patience for these other players.