Bucks Spend $64 Million to Keep Low-Scoring Guard on Roster

Want to know what the market is like for a below-average NBA guard these days?

For Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr., it’s pretty lucrative.

“Free agent guard Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton tells ESPN,” NBA Insider Shams Charania wrote on his official X account on Saturday. ” … The Bucks and Trent’s reps worked through negotiations since the NBA Finals ended in mid-June while also sorting through sign-and-trade possibilities from interested teams over the last week. The sides moved toward completing a new (deal) together Saturday.”

Trent averaged 8.1 points and 1.3 assists for the Bucks in 65 games in 2025-26 — the lowest scoring output of his career since he averaged 2.7 points in 15 games as a rookie for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2018-19.

The Sacramento Kings drafted Trent in the 2nd round (No. 37 overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft and traded him to the Blazers, who traded him to the Toronto Raptors in March 2021.

Trent played for the Bucks in 2024-25 on a 1-year, $2.6 million contract — the veteran minimum — and re-upped with a 2-year, $7.6 million contract before the 2025-26 season. His new contract with the Bucks exceeds Trent’s career earnings through his 1st 8 seasons, which is approximately $62.6 million.

NBA Fans Can’t Comprehend Trent’s Massive Payday

Trent’s whopping new deal was a shock to most NBA fans, and for good reason. After averaging a career-high 18.3 points in 2021-22 for the Raptors, Trent’s scoring average has declined in every season since: 17.4 points (2022-23), 13.7 points (2023-24), 11.1 points (2024-25), and finally 8.1 points per game last season, which included shooting 38.7 percent from the field.

“Another Rich Paul HOF Achievement,” Brandon DNVR wrote on his official X account.

“The names of the agents should be mentioned before the player in this tweet, Shams,” Tyrone C. Stevens wrote on his official X account.

“Rich Paul is the greatest bag collector of all time,” Onyx Odds wrote on its official X account.

“I don’t even understand how this even remotely makes sense based on how he played last year,” It’s 2 Eezy wrote on his official X account. “This has to be a wink-wink deal.”

Headline-Grabbing Weekend for Bucks Guards

Trent wasn’t the only Milwaukee guard who made headlines over the weekend.

On Friday, Charania broke what will certainly turn out to be, at the very least, 1 of the weirdest NBA offseason stories when he reported that Bucks All-Star guard Tyler Herro was involved in an altercation with former teammate and Miami Heat power forward Bam Adebayo.

“Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday in which Adebayo struck Herro, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on his official X account. “The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said — starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended.”

Herro was traded from the Heat to the Bucks on July 6 in a deal that brought 2-time NBA MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, Nate Ament, a 2030 1st round pick, a 2031 1st round pick, a 2033 1st round pick and a 2033 2nd round pick.