Milwaukee Bucks Receive Heartwarming Message From Thanasis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are bidding goodbye to Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who spent six of his seven NBA seasons with the team. The only season he did not play was in the 2024-2025 NBA campaign, when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

Now that he is saying goodbye to the Bucks, Thanasis delivered a heartwarming message to Milwaukee fans in his podcast.

Thanasis, the older brother of Giannis, who was traded to the Miami Heat last month, expressed his gratitude to Milwaukee and the entire state of Wisconsin.

“I am grateful for everything from the bottom of my heart. Everything you’ve given to my family, for the good, but everything, and I only keep the good ones,” Antetokounmpo said.

“You know, let everybody else talk about any other narrative and anything you want to say. You had a family, you had some kids, you watched them grow up, you watched them become men, you watched them have kids, you watched them have a family, you watched them win a championship with you, you watched them struggle, you watched them win with you.”

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Shouts Out The Bucks NBA Championship Team

He also shouted out the core players in the 2021 NBA championship team, such as his brother Giannis, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Pat Connaughton.

“I’m not talking about just me and Giannis Antetkounmpo, I want to talk about Joe Holiday, I want to talk about Khris Middleton, I want to talk about Pat Connaughton, I want to talk about Brooke Lopez, this kid, this, everybody, Bobby Portis,” Thanasis said. “All these people, half a decade. Do you know what half a decade means?”

Antetokounmpo, who will be turning 34 years old this month, has spent the majority of his NBA career as a key glue-guy and locker-room leader for the Milwaukee Bucks, which he originally joined in 2019.

Antetokounmpo appeared in 34 regular-season games and averaged 1.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 4.4 minutes per game.

No More Thanasis Antetokounmpo Or Any Of Their Siblings In Giannis Antetokounmpo’s New NBA Team

Thanasis Antetokounmpo will not be suiting up with the Miami Heat, contrary to popular belief, right after Giannis was traded to the Heat in a blockbuster trade.

“There won’t be any more Antetokounmpo brothers in Miami. That whole ‘we have Kostas and Thanasis on the team’ I don’t think that’s going to continue from what I understand,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne said.

Aside from Thanasis, Giannis also brought his brother Alex to the Bucks in the 2025-2026 NBA season to make history, giving the team three Antetokounmpo brothers under contract simultaneously for the first time in league history.

Another Antetokounmpo sibling, Kostas, was also rumored to join the Bucks last year, but it never materialized. Kostas was part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship team before eventually opening a career in Europe.

For now, there will only be one Antetokounmpo in the NBA during the 2026-2027 NBA season. Meanwhile, the Bucks will open a new chapter as they bid goodbye to the Antetokounmpos.