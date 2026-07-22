Milwaukee Bucks Guard Named Third-Most Underrated Player in NBA

There weren’t too many bright spots for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2025-26 NBA season, but the play of guard Ryan Rollins was one of them.
After receiving limited playing time throughout his first three seasons in the league, Rollins stepped into a starting spot for Milwaukee last season and turned in career-high averages across the board.
Ryan Rollins Named NBA’s Third-Most Underrated Player
Rollins averaged 17.3 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per performance for the Bucks last season. But despite his productive play, he remains relatively unknown and unheralded outside of Milwaukee.
As a result, Rollins was recently named as the third-most underrated player in the entire NBA by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, behind only Boston Celtics big man Neemias Queta and Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
“. . . Either way, it doesn’t seem like he is regarded as the budding star his numbers say he could be. Even Milwaukee’s own commitment to him is tough to gauge after adding so many guards (Tyler Herro, Brayden Burries, Kasparas Jakučionis) and ball-handlers (Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nate Ament) this offseason,” Buckley wrote.
“Taken at face value, though, Rollins sure seems like he’s just sitting on the launch pad and waiting for the count down. He is a 24-year-old who can initiate offense, score from every level and hold his own defensively. That sounds an awful lot like a potentially elite talent.”
After such a solid season, Rollins will enter the ’26-27 campaign as the projected starter in Milwaukee, and he’ll look to build off of the momentum he established for himself last season.
Ryan Rollins Finally Got the Platform to Show His Stuff Last Season
Rollins’ breakout 2025-26 campaign might have come as a surprise to many, but not to Rollins himself. He always knew what he was capable of, he just needed an opportunity to show it, and to play through some mistakes. He finally got that in Milwaukee last year.
“I know my capabilities. I’ve been saying that for a while now,” Rollins said back in October. “I just needed the opportunity and the platform to be able to go out there and play through mistakes and play my game.”
With another solid season like the one he had last year, Rollins’ days of appearing on underrated lists will quickly become a thing of the past.
Milwaukee Bucks Guard Named Third-Most Underrated Player in NBA