Milwaukee Bucks Guard Named Third-Most Underrated Player in NBA

There weren’t too many bright spots for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2025-26 NBA season, but the play of guard Ryan Rollins was one of them.

After receiving limited playing time throughout his first three seasons in the league, Rollins stepped into a starting spot for Milwaukee last season and turned in career-high averages across the board.

Ryan Rollins Named NBA’s Third-Most Underrated Player

Rollins averaged 17.3 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per performance for the Bucks last season. But despite his productive play, he remains relatively unknown and unheralded outside of Milwaukee.

As a result, Rollins was recently named as the third-most underrated player in the entire NBA by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, behind only Boston Celtics big man Neemias Queta and Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

“. . . Either way, it doesn’t seem like he is regarded as the budding star his numbers say he could be. Even Milwaukee’s own commitment to him is tough to gauge after adding so many guards (Tyler Herro, Brayden Burries, Kasparas Jakučionis) and ball-handlers (Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nate Ament) this offseason,” Buckley wrote.