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Milwaukee Bucks Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 06: New head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Milwaukee Bucks speaks during a press conference at Milwaukee Art Museum on May 06, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It has been an offseason of major change for the Milwaukee Bucks, headlined by the trade of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the hiring of head coach Taylor Jenkins to replace Doc Rivers.

While the Bucks have already made a lot of moves since their season ended, there could still be more to be made. There are still plenty of free agents available on the market, and Milwaukee has some cap space to work with. One particular player has been mentioned as a potential fit for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Named Potential Landing Spot for Jonathan Kuminga

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles during the second half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently named the Bucks as a top potential landing spot for Jonathan Kuminga, who is a free agent for the first time in his career after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option for next season.

Kuminga was traded to the Hawks from the Golden State Warriors prior to the deadline in February, and ultimately Atlanta decided that they didn’t want to make a major investment in Kuminga for next season. Favale thinks he would be worth taking a flyer on for the Bucks given Kuminga’s upside as a 23-year old player and Milwaukee’s lack of roster structure following the Antetokounmpo trade.

“The Milwaukee Bucks should be in full-on experimental mode after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. Jonathan Kuminga fits neatly into that second-draft (third-draft?) mold. Nobody on the Bucks is so ball-dominant that they should flinch at allocating touches to Kuminga. Jaime Jaquez Jr. comes closest, and last season’s Sixth Man of the Year finalist isn’t someone to whom you tailor your roster,” Favale wrote.

“… Aside from needing to stagger Kuminga from Nate Ament and maybe Kyle Kuzma, the logistical pretzel-twisting is minimal. That’s more than you can say for many of the other fits. And with ample wiggle room beneath the tax, the Bucks can afford to use part (or all) of their $15 million mid-level exception on a stab-in-the-dark signing.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Milwaukee Bucks Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

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