Milwaukee Bucks Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

It has been an offseason of major change for the Milwaukee Bucks, headlined by the trade of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the hiring of head coach Taylor Jenkins to replace Doc Rivers.

While the Bucks have already made a lot of moves since their season ended, there could still be more to be made. There are still plenty of free agents available on the market, and Milwaukee has some cap space to work with. One particular player has been mentioned as a potential fit for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Named Potential Landing Spot for Jonathan Kuminga