Milwaukee Bucks Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

It has been an offseason of major change for the Milwaukee Bucks, headlined by the trade of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the hiring of head coach Taylor Jenkins to replace Doc Rivers.
While the Bucks have already made a lot of moves since their season ended, there could still be more to be made. There are still plenty of free agents available on the market, and Milwaukee has some cap space to work with. One particular player has been mentioned as a potential fit for the Bucks.
Milwaukee Bucks Named Potential Landing Spot for Jonathan Kuminga
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently named the Bucks as a top potential landing spot for Jonathan Kuminga, who is a free agent for the first time in his career after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option for next season.
Kuminga was traded to the Hawks from the Golden State Warriors prior to the deadline in February, and ultimately Atlanta decided that they didn’t want to make a major investment in Kuminga for next season. Favale thinks he would be worth taking a flyer on for the Bucks given Kuminga’s upside as a 23-year old player and Milwaukee’s lack of roster structure following the Antetokounmpo trade.
“The Milwaukee Bucks should be in full-on experimental mode after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. Jonathan Kuminga fits neatly into that second-draft (third-draft?) mold. Nobody on the Bucks is so ball-dominant that they should flinch at allocating touches to Kuminga. Jaime Jaquez Jr. comes closest, and last season’s Sixth Man of the Year finalist isn’t someone to whom you tailor your roster,” Favale wrote.
“… Aside from needing to stagger Kuminga from Nate Ament and maybe Kyle Kuzma, the logistical pretzel-twisting is minimal. That’s more than you can say for many of the other fits. And with ample wiggle room beneath the tax, the Bucks can afford to use part (or all) of their $15 million mid-level exception on a stab-in-the-dark signing.”
This story will be updated.
Milwaukee Bucks Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent