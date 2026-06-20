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Bucks Look To Include Myles Turner in Giannis Trade, Expand Deal To 5 Teams: Report

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Myles Turner of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during an NBA game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to tear down their current roster in conjunction with an imminent Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. 

Among the players that the Bucks are looking to dump alongside Giannis in a deal is Myles Turner, the team’s biggest offseason acquisition last year. Turner was signed following his NBA Finals run with the Indiana Pacers and the Bucks’ decision to waive former All-Star Damian Lillard

By adding Turner in a deal, the blockbuster trade, along with Giannis, could expand to as many as five teams involved. 

“The Bucks are also trying to flip Myles Turner in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, which is why this blockbuster deal will likely turn into a four or five-team framework,” NBA insider Evan Sidery reported on X. 

More Bucks Players Could Be Included In A Huge Giannis Deal

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 03: Kyle Kuzma #18 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates a three-pointer with Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Taurean Prince #12 during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on April 03, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

According to Sidery, the Bucks’ ideal deal would also include Kyle Kuzma, and Portis to further get assets from other squads. 

“Milwaukee’s ideal scenario is offloading Turner, Bobby Portis + Kyle Kuzma simultaneously alongside Giannis,” he said. 

The frontrunner for Giannis has been the Miami Heat, but expanding the deal could further delay the trade and extend the saga between the Bucks and other squads this season. 

Earlier reports said that the Bucks and the Heat are possibly looking to get a third team to reroute some players, such as Tyler Herro, and facilitate a deal to match salaries and satisfy every party’s desires. 

Reports also indicated that the Bucks and Heat have set the NBA Draft on Tuesday as an internal deadline to negotiate and finalize a deal between them for Giannis. The Heat owns the No. 13 pick in the draft, while the Bucks hold the 10th pick in the draft order.

For now, the league is on a wait-and-see game as they anticipate a blockbuster deal involving Giannis possibly in the coming days. 

Who Are The Players The Bucks Could Get In A Giannis Deal?

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives the ball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center on March 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images)

With a lengthy negotiation with the Heat, the Bucks may already have an idea of the players they could get from them in a blockbuster Giannis deal. 

According to Sidery, here are the players the Heat are willing to give up for the Greek Freak. 

“The most the Heat are currently willing to offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, No. 13 [pick], Future 1st [round pick],” he wrote. “The Bucks are holding firm on needing more from Miami with their self-mandated draft day deadline only three days away,” he said. 

In a follow-up report, Sidery said that the talks between the two squads have progressed significantly. The Detroit Pistons were mentioned as a possible third-team facilitator. 

“The Bucks and Heat are making significant progress towards a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade being finished,” he said. “Milwaukee and Miami are haggling over inclusions of unprotected future picks and all of their prospects. The Pistons appear to be involved as a facilitator for Tyler Herro.”

By that, a Giannis trade could happen any time this weekend prior to the NBA Draft. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Bucks Look To Include Myles Turner in Giannis Trade, Expand Deal To 5 Teams: Report

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