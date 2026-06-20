Bucks Look To Include Myles Turner in Giannis Trade, Expand Deal To 5 Teams: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to tear down their current roster in conjunction with an imminent Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Among the players that the Bucks are looking to dump alongside Giannis in a deal is Myles Turner, the team’s biggest offseason acquisition last year. Turner was signed following his NBA Finals run with the Indiana Pacers and the Bucks’ decision to waive former All-Star Damian Lillard.

By adding Turner in a deal, the blockbuster trade, along with Giannis, could expand to as many as five teams involved.

“The Bucks are also trying to flip Myles Turner in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, which is why this blockbuster deal will likely turn into a four or five-team framework,” NBA insider Evan Sidery reported on X.

More Bucks Players Could Be Included In A Huge Giannis Deal

According to Sidery, the Bucks’ ideal deal would also include Kyle Kuzma, and Portis to further get assets from other squads.

“Milwaukee’s ideal scenario is offloading Turner, Bobby Portis + Kyle Kuzma simultaneously alongside Giannis,” he said.

The frontrunner for Giannis has been the Miami Heat, but expanding the deal could further delay the trade and extend the saga between the Bucks and other squads this season.

Earlier reports said that the Bucks and the Heat are possibly looking to get a third team to reroute some players, such as Tyler Herro, and facilitate a deal to match salaries and satisfy every party’s desires.

Reports also indicated that the Bucks and Heat have set the NBA Draft on Tuesday as an internal deadline to negotiate and finalize a deal between them for Giannis. The Heat owns the No. 13 pick in the draft, while the Bucks hold the 10th pick in the draft order.

For now, the league is on a wait-and-see game as they anticipate a blockbuster deal involving Giannis possibly in the coming days.

Who Are The Players The Bucks Could Get In A Giannis Deal?

With a lengthy negotiation with the Heat, the Bucks may already have an idea of the players they could get from them in a blockbuster Giannis deal.

According to Sidery, here are the players the Heat are willing to give up for the Greek Freak.

“The most the Heat are currently willing to offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, No. 13 [pick], Future 1st [round pick],” he wrote. “The Bucks are holding firm on needing more from Miami with their self-mandated draft day deadline only three days away,” he said.

In a follow-up report, Sidery said that the talks between the two squads have progressed significantly. The Detroit Pistons were mentioned as a possible third-team facilitator.

“The Bucks and Heat are making significant progress towards a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade being finished,” he said. “Milwaukee and Miami are haggling over inclusions of unprotected future picks and all of their prospects. The Pistons appear to be involved as a facilitator for Tyler Herro.”

By that, a Giannis trade could happen any time this weekend prior to the NBA Draft.