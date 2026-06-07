Myles Turner Trade Idea Sends Milwaukee Bucks Center To Charlotte Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to have a very busy offseason, especially if they trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It appears to be a matter of when, and once the Bucks part ways with their greatest player ever, it makes sense for them to go on a full rebuild. That means Antetokounmpo might not be the only player available for trade.

Myles Turner fits that profile since he’s entering the second year of a four-year, $108.9 million contract he signed last summer, as per Cem Yolbulan of Dairyland Express. Turner is just 30 years old, but he might be better off helping a contender rather than play on a rebuilding team.

Myles Turner Trade Idea Sends Bucks Center To Charlotte

One of the teams looking to upgrade at center this offseason is the Charlotte Hornets. Moussa Diabate did a wonderful job last season, but his energy and hustle fit a backup center.

Alex Golden of Sports Illustrated pitched a Myles Turner trade between the Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s the framework of the trade idea:

Hornets receive: Myles Turner

Bucks receive: Tidjane Salaun, Grant Williams and the 18th overall pick of the 2026 NBA draft

The Hornets have been previously linked to Myles Turner even when he was still with the Indiana Pacers. He could be the perfect center for their starting lineup that already consists of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges.

Turner’s ability to stretch the floor also makes him playable alongside Moussa Diabate if the Hornets want to play big and not lose anything on the other side of the ball.

“It helps the Hornets strengthen their young roster as they’re looking to win their first playoff series in franchise history, and it balances out their team by adding a stretch big opposite of Diabate, who is a great rim roller,” Golden wrote. “The Hornets also hope that the passing chops of LaMelo Ball help Turner find his groove.”

On the Bucks side of things, they get a first-round pick in this year’s draft. It’s not much, but it’s a start for a franchise expected to enter a rebuild. Grant Williams could be flipped at the trade deadline since he’s on an expiring deal, while Tidjane Salaun has showed flashes of potential last season.

Myles Turner’s First Season in Milwaukee

After 10 seasons and one NBA Finals appearance with the Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner left via free agency to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t a pleasant move for Pacers fans, especially due to their recent rivalry with the Bucks.

Nevertheless, Turner joined the Bucks in hopes of helping Giannis Antetokounmpo realize that the franchise was doing all they could to win.

It didn’t turn out how they hoped for as the Bucks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Turner averaged just 11.9 points per game, which was his lowest scoring output since his rookie season.