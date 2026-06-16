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NBA Insider Teases Mystery Team in Giannis Trade Talks

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The Miami Heat remain in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, and a new proposed idea centered around the NBA Draft sees them land the star.
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 22: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after making a basket against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 22, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga has been one of the biggest plots expected to unfold in the offseason as the Milwaukee Bucks look to move on from the disgruntled superstar who had given the franchise one NBA championship. 

Many teams have been floated as the leader in the race for a Giannis trade, including the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, LA Lakers and the LA Clippers. However, an NBA insider wonders if there is a wildcard team that could land Giannis in a surprise trade. 

Yahoo Sports insider Kevin O’Connor floated the idea on X, citing numerous cases before on a superstar trade few saw coming. 

“There’s so much talk about Boston or Miami for Giannis. But Kawhi Leonard got sent to Toronto, Paul George to Oklahoma City, Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. Surprise teams do trade for stars even without knowing if they’ll stay long-term,” he wrote. 

“Could there be a Giannis mystery team?” O’Connor added. 

In the comments, some fans expressed their hunch, with many saying Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs, which could pair him up with Victor Wembanyama, fresh from the heartbreak of losing in the NBA Finals against the reigning champions New York Knicks

O’Connor had a valid point, as previous cases he cited were deals that were not rumored prior to being official. 

Boston Insider Rules Out Giannis Trade To Celtics If They Are Not Willing To Trade Tatum or Brown

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during a game at Fiserv Forum on January 11, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 135 – 102. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics could be out of the race already for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to a Boston insider. 

Boston Globe insider Gary Washburn said the team is now looking to find ways to acquire Giannis from the Bucks without giving up Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum. Washbrun also revealed the likelihood of Giannis becoming a Celtic next season. 

“I don’t think he’s going to be a Celtic, and that’s just from what I’m hearing,” he said. “I think the Celtics are gauging what it would take to get Giannis to Boston and trying to figure out whether they want to move Jaylen Brown.”

Miami Currently Leads The Giannis Sweepstakes

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives the ball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center on March 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images)

He added that Miami is leading the race so far for the former two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. 

“I do think Miami has the edge on this, but I do think Boston is kinda sniffing around,” Washburn said. “What is exactly Milwaukee looking for? Who is the third team involved? Because it’s gonna have to be a third team involved.”

“There’s a lot of questions here that need to be solved in the next week. I do think something is gonna happen by the draft. But I don’t think the chances are that he’s coming to Boston. And I don’t think the Celtics are shopping Jaylen Brown in this deal. I think they’re trying to figure out how to get him without Jaylen.”

A Giannis trade is expected to be the biggest offseason move for this year. Whoever gets the Greek Freak would push them to contendership status. 

Meanwhile, the Bucks are seen to enter an awkward stage in their franchise, bidding goodbye to their greatest star since all-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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NBA Insider Teases Mystery Team in Giannis Trade Talks

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