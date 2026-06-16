NBA Insider Teases Mystery Team in Giannis Trade Talks

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga has been one of the biggest plots expected to unfold in the offseason as the Milwaukee Bucks look to move on from the disgruntled superstar who had given the franchise one NBA championship.

Many teams have been floated as the leader in the race for a Giannis trade, including the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, LA Lakers and the LA Clippers. However, an NBA insider wonders if there is a wildcard team that could land Giannis in a surprise trade.

Yahoo Sports insider Kevin O’Connor floated the idea on X, citing numerous cases before on a superstar trade few saw coming.

“There’s so much talk about Boston or Miami for Giannis. But Kawhi Leonard got sent to Toronto, Paul George to Oklahoma City, Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. Surprise teams do trade for stars even without knowing if they’ll stay long-term,” he wrote.

“Could there be a Giannis mystery team?” O’Connor added.

In the comments, some fans expressed their hunch, with many saying Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs, which could pair him up with Victor Wembanyama, fresh from the heartbreak of losing in the NBA Finals against the reigning champions New York Knicks.

O’Connor had a valid point, as previous cases he cited were deals that were not rumored prior to being official.

Boston Insider Rules Out Giannis Trade To Celtics If They Are Not Willing To Trade Tatum or Brown

The Boston Celtics could be out of the race already for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to a Boston insider.

Boston Globe insider Gary Washburn said the team is now looking to find ways to acquire Giannis from the Bucks without giving up Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum. Washbrun also revealed the likelihood of Giannis becoming a Celtic next season.

“I don’t think he’s going to be a Celtic, and that’s just from what I’m hearing,” he said. “I think the Celtics are gauging what it would take to get Giannis to Boston and trying to figure out whether they want to move Jaylen Brown.”

Miami Currently Leads The Giannis Sweepstakes

He added that Miami is leading the race so far for the former two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

“I do think Miami has the edge on this, but I do think Boston is kinda sniffing around,” Washburn said. “What is exactly Milwaukee looking for? Who is the third team involved? Because it’s gonna have to be a third team involved.”

“There’s a lot of questions here that need to be solved in the next week. I do think something is gonna happen by the draft. But I don’t think the chances are that he’s coming to Boston. And I don’t think the Celtics are shopping Jaylen Brown in this deal. I think they’re trying to figure out how to get him without Jaylen.”

A Giannis trade is expected to be the biggest offseason move for this year. Whoever gets the Greek Freak would push them to contendership status.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are seen to enter an awkward stage in their franchise, bidding goodbye to their greatest star since all-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.