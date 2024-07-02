NBA Insider Links Bucks to $45 Million Guard Amid Trade Speculation

Since they once were NBA champions themselves, it makes sense that the Milwaukee Bucks want to add players with similar accolades. The champion they have looked into this offseason is Toronto Raptors swingman Bruce Brown.

Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer revealed details on the Bucks’ interest in Brown during his appearance on the “Hello and Welcome podcast.”

“There’s teams that I think that we’ve known that we’ve reported that are still kind of looking at (Brown). Like one team, Milwaukee, that definitely had him on their list,” Brown said. “When Milwaukee was trying to figure out how to get any type of perimeter defender with a wide range of salaries as big as combining Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis for stuff, he was on their list. That’s a name I’ve heard for sure.”

We asked @JakeLFischer to give us everything he’s heard about the Raptors in free agency pic.twitter.com/XymspduEol — hello and welcome (@hellowelcomepod) July 1, 2024

Brown won a title with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. He then signed a two-year deal with the Indiana Pacers worth $45 million contract, but he was traded mid-season to the Raptors. The Raptors have entered a rebuild after trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Hence, Brown is available to acquire.

The Bucks orchestrating a trade for him is another story. Milwaukee may want to avoid crossing the NBA’s second tax apron

Bruce Brown Described as ‘Dream Fit’ for Bucks

Since Brown is available, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor explained his appeal as a “proven veteran.”

“Brown is a super versatile defender, a tone-setter, a rebounder, and a scrappy do-it-all maestro on offense. Every team should want Bruce Brown,” O’Connor wrote in a June 18 story.

He then explained why he sees Brown as a “dream fit” with the Bucks.

“The amount of screening and cutting Brown could do in support of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard would be glorious to watch.”

O’Connor outlined how the Bucks could make a trade work, though it would require a drastic change.

“There are rumblings that the Bucks would like to play a more versatile style of defense next season, which raises the question of whether Brook Lopez has a future there. Trading Brook Lopez for Brown is a perfect match of salaries, and then the Raptors could flip Lopez elsewhere.”

A trade like that would force Antetokounmpo to play center full-time. Given the Bucks’ lack of success over the past few years, this idea is worth trying out.

Bucks Shore Up Defense With New Addition

The Bucks have not done much since NBA Free Agency started on June 30. However, they have tried to shore up their defense by adding NBA journeyman guard Delon Wright.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the full details via his X account on July 1.

Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vw2HsAb6NT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Adding Brown into the mix on top of Wright makes the Bucks more versatile along the perimeter. Defense was not the Bucks’ strong suit during the 2023-24 season. They allowed 115 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com, which is good for 19th among NBA teams. The only other playoff team that did worse in that regard was Indiana.

Much of that had to do with a lack of perimeter defenders on the roster. Both Wright and Brown would help them plenty in that regard,