NBA Insider Has Crazy Offseason Prediction

There’s no doubt that Shams Charania is one of the leading voices across the world when it comes to breaking NBA news. So any time he makes an appearance on a show or podcast, his words carry weight. This rang true during a May 27th appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

“I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever,” Charania said, laughing that the grammar police might come after him for the statement as well. “What you have right now, the parity of the league, it’s so thin right now, as far as the thin line of where you can win a championship or you could be falling into the lottery. The ability to improve your team and get out there to a championship level, that’s on the mind of everyone around the league. So how can you elevate your team?”

What moves are potentially in store to make this a crazy offseason?

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Potential Giannis Trade

The first factor in creating a crazy offseason is that the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks is murky at best. Following their 2021 championship he and the Bucks haven’t been able to reach those same heights, notably losing in the first round each of the last three seasons.

The Greek Freak is reportedly mulling whether or not Milwaukee is his forever home.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the process of figuring things out (regarding his future in Milwaukee),” Charania said on the Pat McAfee show. “I’m told that process is ongoing and he hasn’t had that meeting with the Bucks yet.”

The Bucks have made moves in the past to keep Giannis placated. In 2020 they acquired All Star guard Jrue Holiday which led to their 2021 title, and in 2023 acquired All-NBA guard Damian Lillard when Antetokounmpo’s future with the team was once again up in the air.

Should Antetokounmpo decide his time in Milwaukee is over, he’ll have plenty of suitors including the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the process of figuring things out.. I’m told that process is ongoing and he hasn’t had that meeting with the Bucks yet” @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7QjaAYmYG8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 27, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Celtics to Make Trades

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Charania also noted that the reigning champion Boston Celtics could be ready to make some trades and retool the roster.

“They’re going to make trades. The Boston Celtics will have a much different roster next season, potentially,” Charania said. “They’ll definitely have a different roster, the question is just how severe as far as the movement is going to be for them.”

Outside of Jayson Tatum, it was clear nobody is untouchable on Boston’s roster. Teams are expected to express interest in Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in any potential deal. With Tatum likely out the majority, if not all of next season with his ruptured Achilles, the Celtics don’t seem primed for contention next year. That, plus a new ownership group looking to cut some costs could mean the end of this iteration of Celtics basketball.

McAfee suggested the Celtics look to move the aforementioned players for the number one pick in the draft, but it seems unlikely the Mavericks would pass at the opportunity to select the widely unanimous first overall pick, Cooper Flagg out of Duke.

“The Boston Celtics are going to make trades.. They’re definitely going to have a different roster next season” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ekGdjs7qCi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 27, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pacers a Destination?

With back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances, the Indiana Pacers are potentially turning into a destination that players want to go to and showcase their talents. While players anonymously voted Tyrese Haliburton as the most overrated player in the NBA prior to the playoffs, but it seems the sentiment has changed a bit.

“I think players look at Tyrese Haliburton, look at Pascal Siakam, and what this front office has done such a good job of,” Charania said. “They’ve done so great at identifying dogs. They’ve done everything they can to scout players they know want to win and compete. And that’s becoming a big trend line in the NBA.”