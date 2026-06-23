NBA World Reacts as Bucks Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo in Franchise-Shaking Blockbuster

Thirteen seasons. One championship. Two MVPs. A franchise built around one man, and now that man is gone. The Milwaukee Bucks and their fans knew this moment was coming, but knowing doesn’t make it any easier to watch.

Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news with a post that sent the NBA world into a frenzy:

“BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN.”

The Heat are sending Milwaukee unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033, along with No. 13, a 2030 pick swap, and a 2033 second-rounder. The deal is a clean one-to-one trade, set to be executed on July 6, with the framework left open for possible expansion.

Boston was the other finalist, offering a package built around Jaylen Brown and two first-rounders. Milwaukee chose Miami’s offer instead, going with younger cost-controlled players and long-term picks over a win-now bet on Brown.

The saga ran for over a year. Giannis and his camp told the Bucks repeatedly from May 2025 through May 2026 that he wanted out. Milwaukee went 32-50 this past season and missed the playoffs entirely, finishing 11th in the East.

NBA World Reacts to the Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Miami Heat

The NBA world had plenty to say. Here is how fans and analysts responded.

One CBS Sports NBA reporter had a measured take: “I think they did about as well under the circumstances as they could have. Still not a good return, but better than I figured from Miami.”

One USA Today Sports writer kept it blunt: “This sucks, but at least the Bucks got the house from the Heat.”

One fan saw the silver lining: “Bucks took the right trade… it still gets them a few interesting young players & a good draft haul.”

One Milwaukee native summed it up like a true Bucks fan: “As a Bucks fan, it’s tough to see Giannis go, but it had to happen. This is as good a return as they could have hoped for.”

One Bucks-focused podcast account had a strong take: “Bucks got the mother load they wanted. Thank god it’s not Boston.”

One NBA content creator called it a win for Milwaukee: “Genuinely really good return for the Bucks on this deal. A lot of draft capital, intriguing young players and Herro feels flippable too.”

One sports radio host kept it straightforward: “It was a massive haul I totally understand the Milwaukee Bucks point of view.”

One NBA analyst account put it simply: “Milwaukee got a haul and they deserved it.”

What the Giannis Trade Means for the Milwaukee Bucks Going Forward

For the Bucks, the rebuild starts now under new head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Herro is a legitimate scorer who could anchor the next chapter or be flipped for more. Ware and Jakucionis are young with real upside. Those unprotected first-rounders give Milwaukee actual flexibility moving forward.

Giannis delivered Milwaukee its first title since 1971, averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in the 2021 Finals. That legacy is not going anywhere.

The Bucks got their haul. Now they have to figure out what to build with it.