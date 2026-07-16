NBA Makes Final Decision on Incident Involving Bucks All-Star Tyler Herro

While there’s still going to be a moment that Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro and Miami Heat forward have to square up on the court in the near future, the fallout from the 2 squaring up in real life seems to have come to an end.

On Thursday, the NBA addressed the July 10 incident between Herro and Adebayo in Las Vegas in which Adebayo reportedly punched Herro in the face over comments the NBA All-Star guard made about Adebayo after he was traded to the Bucks on July 6.

ESPN’s Shams Charania shared a statement from an NBA spokesperson regarding the incident on his official X account.

From the NBA: “After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league.”

For Adebayo, that’s probably a huge relief — he could have been punished and missed games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

“The NBA will not punish Bam Adebayo for punching former teammate Tyler Herro at a Las Vegas hotel and gym last week,” The Athletic wrote on its official X account.

Online Trash Talk Led to Fight in Las Vegas

According to an initial report from Charania, Adebayo confronted Herro on a basketball court at a Vegas hotel while both were in town to watch the NBA Summer League.

“Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday in which Adebayo struck Herro, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on his official X account on July 10. “The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said — starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended.”

Herro was traded from the Heat to the Bucks on July 6 in a deal that brought 2-time NBA MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, Nate Ament, a 2030 1st round pick, a 2031 1st round pick, a 2033 1st round pick and a 2033 2nd round pick.

“There was a physical altercation between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro this morning at a hotel here in Vegas, I was able to speak with the Miami Heat and they are aware of the incident and have no comment,” NBA reporter Chris Haynes wrote on his official X account.

Herro, a Wisconsin native, has declined to comment on the incident.

What Tyler Herro Posted About Bam Adebayo

The beef between Herro and Adebayo appears to have stemmed from a leaked conversation between Herro and a fan via direct message in which Herro seems to throw shade at Adebayo, who makes approximately $60 million per year.

“You should get paid $60 Million to be a top tier defender on some nights?” Herro wrote. “I’m just wondering.”

If Adebayo did strike Herro, it’s hardly what seems like a fair fight on paper.

Herro, 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, was a 1st-round pick (No. 19 overall) by the Heat out of Kentucky in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was the 2022 NBA Comeback Player of the Year and earned his 1st NBA All-Star appearance in 2025. He’s playing on a 4-year, $120 million contract extension he signed before the 2022-23 season.

Adebayo, 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds, was a 1st-round pick (No. 14 overall) by the Heat out of Kentucky in the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s a 3-time NBA All-Star and 6-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection. He’s playing on a 3-year, $160.3 million contract extension he signed before the 2024-25 seasons.