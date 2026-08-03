New Milwaukee Bucks Star Named Likely Trade Candidate

Tyler Herro was just traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last month as part of the return for star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, there’s already speculation about how long Herro’s stint in Milwaukee will last.

Tyler Herro Named Likely Trade Candidate Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

Herro was recently named as a likely trade candidate heading into the 2026-27 NBA season by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, who pointed to Milwaukee’s backcourt depth combined with the fact that Herro will be due for a new contract soon as reasons the Bucks might look to flip the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

“Tyler Herro’s Wisconsin homecoming may not last very long. He is entering the final year of his contract, and while the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t incentivized to lose when they don’t control their own first-round pick again until 2031, they do have a boatload of guards who can’t be stretched into undersized wings,” Favale wrote.

“Unless Milwaukee envisions paying big money to Herro and Rollins (2027-28 player option) next summer after already having overpaid GTJ, you can bet your bottom dollar somebody’s getting traded. Our money is on Herro.”

Herro is set to make $33 million for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season. If the Bucks don’t trade him or extend him before next offseason, he will become an unrestricted free agent and at that point he would be free to sign wherever he wants. Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Heat last season.

Tyler Herro Hopes to Remain with Hometown Milwaukee Bucks

As a Wisconsin native, Herro was excited about getting traded to his hometown team, and though he understands the business side of basketball, he’s hoping to stick with the Bucks for the foreseeable future.

“I’m happy where I’m at now. If I literally had to pick another team in the league to play for, it would be Milwaukee. I’m super excited to be in Milwaukee. Fresh start for everyone — the organization, myself — and we’re really gonna hit it home,” Herro said.

“. . . I think now that things are kind of settling down, I’m hoping I’m staying here,” Herro said. “That’s kind of the consensus I’m getting right now, but I’m excited to just be here. If it’s for two months, two years, whatever it is, I’m just excited to be here.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Herro gets his wish to remain in Milwaukee.