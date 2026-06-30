Bucks Trade Problem Contract for Solid Rebuild Pieces in Smart Trade Proposal

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a rebuild after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. Trading the face of the franchise means that they have a lot they have to change. Not only has the roster already changed, but they will have to change the way that they play.

It’s clear that Milwaukee still needs to add other pieces to get the team ready for the future. That means they have pieces that they need to get rid of that fit under the old way the team was playing. Myles Turner fits under that bill. His contract is horrendous for how poorly he played last year.

This trade proposal would see them get off his contract and get some solid rebuild pieces, as well.

Smart Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Trade Myles Turner

Here is the full trade scenario, built by the Spotrac trade machine:

Lakers receive: Myles Turner

Bucks receive: Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton, Dalton Knecht, 2030 first-round pick, lottery-protected, 2033 second-round pick

Milwaukee clearly made a massive mistake signing Turner to his big deal. They stole him away from the Pacers, only for him to have the worst year of his career. The bigger deal is that they had to use the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard, meaning they have $22.5 million of dead cap for the next few years.

Adding a first-round pick to get off Turner’s contract is a great prize, even if it is lottery-protected. Turner is 30 and looks to be getting worse. Getting back LaRavia, who can shoot it well, is a solid return player, too. Dealing with Ayton for one year is a worthwhile cost to do this.

Perhaps Knecht can be a reclamation project in a different situation. The Lakers indicated that they wanted nothing to do with him when they tried to trade him to Charlotte a couple of years ago. Maybe he would play better with Milwaukee with a different style of play.

Milwaukee is Looking for a Proper Rebuild

The Bucks still have to build a new roster around Tyler Herro. There is a chance that he gets moved for additional players. If they decide to keep him, he is their current number one option. Finding other players who can fit around him will be their top priority.

If Milwaukee can find anyone to take on Turner’s contract, they should jump on the chance to move him. If not, they can hold on to him until the trade deadline. Perhaps solid play in the first half of the season could help increase his trade value at that point.

The Bucks are in a new era after trading their best player. Asset accumulation should be their goal for the next few years. It would be shocking to see this organization back in the playoffs in the next couple of years. Yet, that will be their goal.