Proposed Bucks Trade Swaps Brook Lopez for Double-Double Machine

If the Milwaukee Bucks try to trade Brook Lopez, they may try to get younger in the process. Lopez can shoot threes and block shots, but he is 36 years old and will be 37 before the 2025 postseason starts.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III proposed the following trade between the Bucks and Detroit Pistons involving Lopez that would allow the Bucks to get younger.

Bucks receive: Jalen Duren

Pistons receive: Lopez, 2031 first-round pick

Edwards explained why this trade would help Lopez from a financial standpoint.

“Milwaukee is currently $11.5 million over the cap, and there have been rumors of Brook Lopez and his expiring contract potentially being moved. Detroit could step in and give the Bucks some youth and open up the nontaxpayer MLE to add another piece or two.”

He also acknowledged that Bucks fans might not like it, but there are other benefits to this deal.

“On Milwaukee’s end, and I’m not sure if the Bucks’ fan base will love this, but it gets a recent lottery pick under team control who can play now while also opening up a significant exception to use. This deal seems very far-fetched, but it doesn’t feel impossible.”

Lopez has one year left on his two-year, $48 million contract worth $23 million.

Lakers Discussed Brook Lopez Trade With Bucks: Report

One of Lopez’s former teams is interested in reuniting with the Bucks center should the opportunity present itself. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in re-acquiring Lopez.

“Context on LeBron James’ potential pay-cut: His exact next deal with the Lakers seems dependent on what talent Los Angeles can add over coming days. In addition to Klay Thompson, sources told @YahooSports the Lakers have an eye on trading for Brook Lopez,” Fischer tweeted on June 30.

Lopez played for the Lakers for the entire 2017-18 season before the Bucks signed him the following offseason. The Lakers traded for Lopez in part because his expiring contract opened up cap space to then sign LeBron James the following offseason.

While the Lakers may want Lopez back, it’s difficult to pinpoint what the Bucks would want in return from the Lakers for Lopez. If the Bucks consider trading Lopez, the Lakers don’t have desirable assets outside of James and Anthony Davis.

Bucks Among Teams Interested in Ex-Celtic: Report

If the Bucks trade Lopez, they may go to free agency to find someone who can replace him. If they do, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that the Bucks were among the teams interested in former Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis.

“Free agent center Daniel Theis has drawn interest from a handful of teams including the Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic,” Iko tweeted on July 1.

It’s possible the Bucks may retain Lopez while adding Theis to the roster. The Bucks have been short on center depth outside of Lopez and Bobby Portis. Theis could be a cheap addition who has experience helping playoff teams go on extended playoff runs like he did with the Celtics in 2020 and 2022.