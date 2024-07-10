Proposed Trade Sends Bucks 24-Year-Old 3&D Wing for Bobby Portis

If the Milwaukee Bucks are serious about winning a title, they may have to trade Bobby Portis. Should they pull the trigger on that, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that could help build a better rotation.

Buckley proposed the following trade between the Bucks and Sacramento Kings in a July 10 story.

Bucks receive: Keon Ellis, Trey Lyles, 2025 Second-Round Pick (via Portland Trail Blazers)

Kings receive: Portis

Buckley first explained why trading Portis may be tough but necessary.

Buckley acknowledged that trading Portis would be tough, but explained why both Lyles and Ellis would fit.

“Portis has been mostly incredible in Milwaukee, but maybe the Bucks could envision Lyles fitting into a similar spark-plug role. Lyles has been less reliable as a shooter (though he hit 38.4 percent of his threes this past season), but he offers similar flexibility on the defensive end.

“If Milwaukee thinks Lyles could be even 75 percent of who Portis is, that might be enough motivation to move. The Bucks badly need a defensive upgrade in the backcourt, and Ellis just gave the Kings a three-and-D jolt in the season’s second half. As an added bonus, Milwaukee would pick up a valuable second-rounder to try seeking out another modest upgrade elsewhere.”

The Bucks have added perimeter players like Delon Wright and Taurean Prince. Ellis not only brings more wing defense, but during the 2023-24 season, he shot 41.7% from three.

Bucks May Trade Bobby Portis: Report

Portis may very well find a new team before the 2024-25 season starts. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Bucks could put him on the market, and he’s not the only one.

“The Bucks are still being mentioned by league personnel as a team to watch on the trade market,” Fischer wrote in a June 28 story. “Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis’ names continued to be mentioned as trade candidates as well, sources said.”

Portis will enter the third year of a four-year, $48.5 million contract. Portis has been a solid backup big for the Bucks. His efforts helped them win the 2021 NBA title. If they can exchange for more depth for him without sacrificing too much of what he brings, that might be a trade worth looking into.

Bucks Named Among ‘Biggest Losers’ in Offseason

Outside of their two free agent additions, the Bucks haven’t done much during the 2024 offseason. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why he sees the Bucks as the biggest losers of the offseason.

“While a couple other Eastern Conference contenders loaded up, the Bucks have mostly been offseason observers to this point, including watching starting shooting guard Malik Beasley sign with the Detroit Pistons,” Bailey wrote in a July 10 story.

Bailey also defended the Bucks, explaining why they didn’t want to risk more drama after how the 2023-24 season unfolded.

“Much of last season was pretty hectic, with the midseason firing of Adrian Griffin and a handful of injuries that made chemistry-building difficult with new point guard Damian Lillard.”

He concluded by explaining the risks with the Bucks’ current makeup.

“Lillard is also entering his age-34 campaign. He’s not likely to get much better on defense at this point in his career. Middleton turns 33 in August, and injuries have plagued him the last two seasons. Brook Lopez is 36.