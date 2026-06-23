Report Reveals Why Bucks Rejected Celtics’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Offer

The Boston Celtics spent months chasing one of the biggest names in the league. They pushed hard, put real assets on the table, and still came up empty when it mattered most.

After 13 months of trade rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo is heading to Miami. But the story of how the Celtics fell short is just as interesting as the deal itself.

The Bucks traded Giannis and Bobby Portis to the Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks including the No. 13 pick, one pick swap, and a second-rounder. Boston never got that close. Here is why.

What the Celtics Offered for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Why Milwaukee Said No

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania on SportsCenter, the Celtics went after Giannis both at the trade deadline and again during this draft cycle. Their final offer was built around Jaylen Brown, the 2024 Finals MVP, plus two unprotected first-round picks.

“So, my understanding is the Celtics aggressively pursued Giannis this draft period cycle. They went after him at the deadline as well, but clearly nothing came to fruition. But at this cycle here with the draft, the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown the 2024 Finals MVP and I’m told two unprotected first round draft picks.”

That offer alone would have reshaped any roster in the league. But Milwaukee was not done asking.

“And so the holdup in those conversations ultimately became the Bucks wanted more assets. They wanted a couple of young players, Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman, potentially others. They wanted more first round picks, more swaps. But at the end of the day, my understanding is the Celtics were not willing to part with enough young players and assets to get a deal done. The offer stood as Jaylen Brown and a couple first round picks.”

Hugo Gonzalez, taken at No. 28 in last year’s draft, had a strong rookie year flashing elite defensive potential across 74 appearances. Baylor Scheierman, drafted 30th overall two years ago, carved out a real role during Boston’s run to the No. 2 seed without Jayson Tatum. These were not throwaway names.

Why Bucks Owner Jimmy Haslam Chose the Miami Heat Over the Celtics

Haslam reportedly did not want to risk Brown wanting out of Milwaukee down the road, the same way Giannis himself had. He wanted certainty, and Miami’s package gave him more of that with more total assets and controlled contracts.

The Bucks chose Miami’s offer to give new coach Taylor Jenkins a foundation to build around long-term, rather than a win-now star-for-star swap. That gap in vision is what really ended Boston’s run.

Boston is not actively shopping Brown after missing out, but this whole saga made one thing clear. The Celtics were willing to go all-in. Milwaukee just wanted to rebuild, not reload.