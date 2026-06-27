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He finished the year with averages of 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field in 12 games.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign 2-Year Cleveland Cavaliers Player
GettyLuke Travers #33 of the Cleveland Cavaliers answers questions from the media during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Rocket Arena on September 29, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
According to Olgun Uluc of ESPN, Travers is now signing a summer league deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Uluc wrote: “Luke Travers will play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2026 NBA Summer League, sources told ESPN. The 6’8 Australian forward was the 56th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft; he spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.”
Luke Travers will play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2026 NBA Summer League, sources told ESPN. The 6’8 Australian forward was the 56th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft; he spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Luke Travers is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.He finished the year with averages of 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field in 12 games.Milwaukee Bucks Sign 2-Year Cleveland Cavaliers PlayerAccording to Olgun Uluc of ESPN, Travers is now signing a summer league […]
Milwaukee Bucks Sign 2-Year Cleveland Cavaliers Player After NBA Draft