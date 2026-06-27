Milwaukee Bucks Sign 2-Year Cleveland Cavaliers Player After NBA Draft

Luke Travers is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He finished the year with averages of 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field in 12 games.

Milwaukee Bucks Sign 2-Year Cleveland Cavaliers Player

According to Olgun Uluc of ESPN, Travers is now signing a summer league deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Uluc wrote: “Luke Travers will play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2026 NBA Summer League, sources told ESPN. The 6’8 Australian forward was the 56th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft; he spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.”