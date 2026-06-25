Stephen A Smith Says Tyler Herro Should Consider Retirement

The Miami Heat pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Tyler Herro may be the biggest loser involved. Milwaukee Bucks’ management feel happy about their trade haul of four talented players and many draft picks in exchange for an all-time great. Herro is the most established name and will have to leave a popular franchise for a rebuilding situation in a less popular location.

NBA pundit Stephen A Smith provided his usual comedy when saying Herro should consider NBA retirement after the move:

“Your heart goes out to guys like Tyler Herro who can ball and others like Kel’el Ware. It’s hard going from Miami to Milwaukee. I’m just going to keep it a buck with you. That is not an easy transition to make, socially. That is not an easy transition to make! When you think about your quality of life from Miami to Milwaukee? Oh my god. I think if it were me, I’d cry. I’d contemplate retirement to be quite honest with you. I’m sorry that would be me.”

Smith is obviously using some comedy and doesn’t expect a talented NBA player in their prime to leave a dream job based on location. However, it does shine a light on Herro likely having to take the ego hit of losing a fun lifestyle in a situation where he made two NBA Finals.

Other Teams Want Tyler Herro From Bucks

An interesting report emerged that the Detroit Pistons and other NBA teams would be willing to trade for Herro if the Bucks make him available. Milwaukee seems content to keep Herro for the time being instead of making another big move so quickly.

Herro should still take it as a great sign that teams with winning goals view him as a name they’d look to acquire. Only one year left on Herro’s contract should see the Bucks paying him his desired income to remain on the team or traded to a better situation.

Any unhappiness over his new situation will see Herro benefiting financially or getting moved within the next year. Herro’s best bet is to play hard for Milwaukee to raise his trade value for contenders to want him even more next season.

Why Milwaukee Valued Tyler Herro In Trade

The three other players traded from Miami to Milwaukee for Giannis and Bobby Portis are all younger prospects with their careers still undefined. Herro is the only name traded by the Heat to make an All-Star game and contribute at the highest level.

Miami made two NBA Finals and fell one game short of a third trip during the era led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Herro showed that he’s able to step up in big playoff games and can hit clutch shots.

Milwaukee and any other teams looking to invest in Herro will take the chance due to his past value. Herro has a great chance to add more respect to his name now that he’s going to be tasked with being the best offensive player on the Bucks.