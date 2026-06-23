Pistons Receive Encouraging Tyler Herro Update After Missing Out on Giannis Trade

The Detroit Pistons may have been left on the outside looking in during the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, but they are wasting little time exploring one of the trade’s biggest aftershocks.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Pistons are engaged in discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks regarding guard Tyler Herro after the former All-Star was sent to Milwaukee as part of the Antetokounmpo trade.

“As The Stein Line first reported last Thursday, Detroit has legitimate interest in acquiring Herro and league sources say those talks are taking place,” Stein and Fischer wrote Tuesday.

The insiders added that Milwaukee is keeping its options open.

“Sources indicate that the Bucks will both listen to trade offers for Herro and consider keeping the Milwaukee native on the roster.”

The development immediately places Detroit among the teams to watch as the NBA’s post-Giannis landscape begins taking shape.

Tyler Herro Fits Exactly What Detroit Needs

The Pistons have made their offseason objectives clear.

Lead executive Trajan Langdon has publicly vowed to explore every avenue for improving the roster through trades and free agency after Detroit’s breakthrough season.

Additional shooting, shot creation and secondary playmaking around franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham appear high on the organization’s wish list.

Herro checks every box.

Despite being limited to 33 games because of injuries during the 2025-26 season, the 26-year-old guard still averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range.

A dynamic scorer capable of creating offense both on and off the ball, Herro would immediately provide Cunningham with another high-level shot creator and give Detroit the kind of perimeter firepower it has been seeking.

The fit on paper is difficult to ignore.

Bucks Have Intriguing Decision to Make

Milwaukee’s willingness to listen on Herro is understandable.

The Bucks are entering an entirely new era after trading away the face of the franchise.

At the same time, Herro’s situation may not be straightforward.

The Wisconsin native grew up in the Milwaukee area and remains in the prime of his career. Keeping him would give the Bucks an accomplished offensive centerpiece as they attempt to remain competitive following Antetokounmpo’s departure.

Trading him, meanwhile, could further accelerate Milwaukee’s retooling efforts and potentially bring back additional assets.

The fact that the Bucks are reportedly open to both possibilities suggests they are still evaluating the direction of the next phase of the organization.

Pistons Aggressively Searching for Offensive Reinforcements

The Herro discussions are part of a broader offensive overhaul Detroit is exploring this summer.

Stein and Fischer reported that the Pistons have assembled an ambitious list of perimeter targets that includes Norman Powell, Coby White and Isaiah Joe, along with more difficult pursuits such as Trey Murphy III, Kyrie Irving and Austin Reaves.

The common denominator is clear.

The Pistons are aggressively searching for additional shooting, playmaking and shot creation around Cunningham while simultaneously responding to an Eastern Conference landscape that changed dramatically when Miami paired Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo.

Detroit also has significant in-house business to address, including re-signing restricted free agent center Jalen Duren and negotiating a rookie-scale extension with defensive standout Ausar Thompson.

Still, the organization’s intentions are becoming increasingly apparent.

Being excluded from the Giannis blockbuster has not diminished Detroit’s ambition.

If anything, it appears to have intensified it.

And with league insiders reporting that discussions with Milwaukee are already underway, Herro has suddenly emerged as one of the Pistons’ most intriguing trade targets — a proven scorer who could both elevate Cunningham’s supporting cast and help Detroit keep pace with a rapidly evolving Eastern Conference hierarchy.