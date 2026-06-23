NBA Fans Roast Thanasis Antetokounmpo After Giannis Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with longtime superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, ending his 13-year tenure with the team, highlighted by their 2021 NBA championship run.

After the trade, which sent Giannis to the Miami Heat, NBA fans turned their attention to the Greek Freak’s older brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Thanasis has been with the Bucks since 2019, a signing most seen as a nepotism hire, especially with Giannis leading the team.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Gets Roasted On Social Media

Now that Giannis is gone in Milwaukee, fans roasted Thanasis with numerous quips on X.

@samborghiniz: I’m more interested to find out what happens to Thanasis and Kostas. I bet they end up on the Heat bench lol

@bxstmxtaa: The Bucks will send him back to Athens with this Stats

@kwatrofade: back to vegetable vendor in greece lmao

@J_Surprise: He should apply for mascot or popcorn guy. Dude still needs to make a living. Lol

@1ketamine1: bucks only kept him to make giannis happy, now without him his ass is gone😭😭✌🏾

Other fans expect Thanasis, who is now an unrestricted free agent after his one-year, $2.8 million contract ended last season, to sign with Miami to continue being teammates with his brother. Thanasis only put up 1.4 points per game in the 2025-2026 NBA season.

@MiamiHeatChisme: HE COMING TO MIAMI!!!!! HAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

@KodaKazar: Miami has two open roster spots now cause the Heat sent 4 guys and only got 2 guys in return. I will be genuinely shocked if those spots don’t go to his brothers

@BostonRtan: Heat need players now. Perfect storm for him tbh. The other two brothers may needa join too🤣

@iBC_Anbu: He retired from basketball. His focusing on full time head security/bodyguard for Giannis.

@AtentoAmi2: Same he has ever done since joining the nba, carry his brother’s bags 💼 to the next destination 🙌🏾

Giannis and Thanasis also played with their brother Alex in the past season with Milwaukee, becoming the first trio of siblings on the same active NBA roster.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Speaks On Playing With Two of His Brothers In Milwaukee

Thanasis, Giannis, and Alex Antetokounmpo made history together last season. Thanasis spoke about it on El Mundo Deportivo’s Toni Canyameras in September last year.

“It’s good — it’s a blessing,” said Thanasis, who has been a fixture on Bucks’ bench over the past few years.

“My little brother now has the opportunity to experience this professionalism in the NBA — the experience of the game, the experience of how tough it is. I’m just happy to be on the same team with them. It’s a blessing from God,” he added.

Thanasis hoped Alex could also win a championship, just like they did in 2021, and their other brother, Alex, in 2020 with the LA Lakers.

“Kostas won a ring with the Lakers in 2020. Giannis and I did it in 2021. Now Alex has a chance to do it too. It’s beautiful — three brothers, same team, same dream,” he said.

For now, Giannis’s siblings’ future in the NBA remains uncertain.