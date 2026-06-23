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NBA Fans Roast Thanasis Antetokounmpo After Giannis Trade

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Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 12: Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with longtime superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, ending his 13-year tenure with the team, highlighted by their 2021 NBA championship run. 

After the trade, which sent Giannis to the Miami Heat, NBA fans turned their attention to the Greek Freak’s older brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis has been with the Bucks since 2019, a signing most seen as a nepotism hire, especially with Giannis leading the team. 

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Gets Roasted On Social Media

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 12: Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks smiles during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Now that Giannis is gone in Milwaukee, fans roasted Thanasis with numerous quips on X. 

@samborghiniz: I’m more interested to find out what happens to Thanasis and Kostas. I bet they end up on the Heat bench lol

@bxstmxtaa: The Bucks will send him back to Athens with this Stats

@kwatrofade: back to vegetable vendor in greece lmao

@J_Surprise: He should apply for mascot or popcorn guy. Dude still needs to make a living. Lol

@1ketamine1: bucks only kept him to make giannis happy, now without him his ass is gone😭😭✌🏾

Other fans expect Thanasis, who is now an unrestricted free agent after his one-year, $2.8 million contract ended last season, to sign with Miami to continue being teammates with his brother. Thanasis only put up 1.4 points per game in the 2025-2026 NBA season. 

@MiamiHeatChisme: HE COMING  TO MIAMI!!!!! HAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

@KodaKazar: Miami has two open roster spots now cause the Heat sent 4 guys and only got 2 guys in return. I will be genuinely shocked if those spots don’t go to his brothers

@BostonRtan: Heat need players now. Perfect storm for him tbh. The other two brothers may needa join too🤣

@iBC_Anbu: He retired from basketball. His focusing on full time head security/bodyguard for Giannis.

@AtentoAmi2: Same he has ever done since joining the nba, carry his brother’s bags 💼 to the next destination 🙌🏾

Giannis and Thanasis also played with their brother Alex in the past season with Milwaukee, becoming the first trio of siblings on the same active NBA roster.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Speaks On Playing With Two of His Brothers In Milwaukee

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks sit on the bench during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on February 06, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Thanasis, Giannis, and Alex Antetokounmpo made history together last season. Thanasis spoke about it on El Mundo Deportivo’s Toni Canyameras in September last year.

“It’s good — it’s a blessing,” said Thanasis, who has been a fixture on Bucks’ bench over the past few years. 

“My little brother now has the opportunity to experience this professionalism in the NBA — the experience of the game, the experience of how tough it is. I’m just happy to be on the same team with them. It’s a blessing from God,” he added. 

Thanasis hoped Alex could also win a championship, just like they did in 2021, and their other brother, Alex, in 2020 with the LA Lakers

“Kostas won a ring with the Lakers in 2020. Giannis and I did it in 2021. Now Alex has a chance to do it too. It’s beautiful — three brothers, same team, same dream,” he said. 

For now, Giannis’s siblings’ future in the NBA remains uncertain.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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NBA Fans Roast Thanasis Antetokounmpo After Giannis Trade

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