Tyler Herro Sends Confident Message Ahead of Milwaukee Bucks Debut Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a new era next season after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat this summer.

One of the players they acquired from the Heat is Milwaukee native Tyler Herro, who is a former Sixth Man of the Year and a one-time All-Star. He’s coming off an injury-plagued campaign, averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33 games.

Herro isn’t worried about the outside noise about how the Bucks would perform next season in their first year without Giannis since the 2012-13 campaign.

Tyler Herro Sends Confident Bucks Message for Next Season

Speaking to reporters during his annual youth camp, Tyler Herro expressed his confidence about the Milwaukee Bucks heading into next season.

“Obviously there’s going to be people who probably don’t think we’ll win many games, but that’s the opposite of what we’re thinking,” Herro said, via Steve Megargee of The Associated Press. “We want to win as many games as possible and really set a culture from day one.”

In addition to Herro, the Bucks also acquired Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis from the Miami Heat, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania. They even got the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft, Nate Ament, as well as first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 first-round pick swap and 2033 second-round pick.

The Bucks also made changes to the coaching staff. They hired former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins to oversee the rebuild. Jenkins will have his hands full since veterans like Myles Turner, Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Kyle Kuzma are still on the roster.

Tyler Herro Says Bucks Have Chip on Their Shoulder

With a lot of people already doubting the Milwaukee Bucks next season, Tyler Herro wants to use them as motivation. Herro told reporters that he will be playing with a chip on his shoulder next season, just like his teammates and new coaching staff.

“I probably have the biggest chip on my shoulder that I’ve had in my career, coming to Milwaukee,” Herro said, via Steve Megargee of The Associated Press. “We’ve been through a lot. Just being able to come here with a new slate, a brand-new team, a brand-new organization, a brand-new coaching staff.” “We all have chip on our shoulders. Coach Jenkins himself has a chip on his shoulder, the guys who came in the trade with me. It’s not just about me. I think everyone on the team has a chip.”

Herro also started his tenure with the Bucks by getting into an altercation with former Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo in Las Vegas last month. He will look to prove to Adebayo, the Heat and his critics that he’s still an All-Star caliber player.