Milwaukee Bucks Get Good Tyler Herro News After Bam Adebayo Fight

The Milwaukee Bucks officially entered a new era after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat on July 6.

One of the players acquired by the Bucks was Tyler Herro, who was born and raised in Milwaukee. It’s a homecoming for Herro, but his tenure with the Bucks started on the wrong foot.

According to The Athletic, Herro got into an altercation with former Heat teammate Bam Adebayo on Friday morning in Las Vegas. It happened after Adebayo entered a gym inside the Resorts World Casino.

Herro then reportedly said something to him, and Adebayo retaliated with a punch. Both players left the scene, with Herro yelling at the 6-foot-9 big man.

Milwaukee Bucks Get Good Tyler Herro News

Speaking on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Shams Charania shared an update on the Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo dust-up. Herro didn’t suffer from any injuries following the punch by Adebayo, which is good news for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“There was nothing as far as I’m told as far as an injury or a noticeable cut on Tyler Herro,” Charania said, via HoopsHype. “But there was a strike to the face area, and now we’ll see how much the league, the players union, what involvement they’re going to have here in the coming days.”

The Athletic reported that both the Heat and Bucks are aware of the incident, but their spokespersons declined to comment. Even Herro had no comment about what happened, while the Las Vegas Police Department wasn’t called to the scene.

It will be interesting to see if the animosity between the two players continues or if the NBA is going to punish them for fighting off the court. They were teammates for seven seasons, though Herro’s comments on his alleged leaked private DMs on Instagram might reveal something about their relationship.

Tyler Herro Comments on Getting Traded

Before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyler Herro has heard his name on the rumor mill for the past few seasons. Every time a star player is reportedly available for trade, his name comes up in potential trade packages from the Miami Heat.

Speaking to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Herro discussed his trade to his hometown team and revealed he wasn’t surprised to see it happen.

“I saw it coming,” Herro said. “If any summer, it was going to be this summer, so I was anticipating this. And obviously not knowing Milwaukee, but I kind of figured I was going to get traded this summer. I’m excited and happy it’s Milwaukee.”

Herro also had nothing but appreciation for the Heat franchise. He thanked them for giving him an opportunity to flourish and succeed in the NBA. He was a one-time All-Star and a Sixth Man of the Year with the Heat.