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Milwaukee Bucks Star Tyler Herro Sends Out 3-Word Post Amid Bam Adebayo Drama

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center on March 27, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Tyler Herro is going into his first year as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Kentucky star recently got traded (via the Miami Heat).

He had spent all seven seasons of is pro career in Miami.

Bucks.com (wrote on July 6): “The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which the Bucks used to select forward Nate Ament from Tennessee, and future draft considerations from the Miami Heat in exchange for forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr.

Herro Sends Out 3-Word Post Amid Bam Adebayo Drama

GettyBam Adebayo #13 celebrates with Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat after scoring a three-pointer against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Kaseya Center on March 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Herro got into an altercation with his former teammate (Bam Adebayo).

Charania wrote (on July 10): “Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday in which Adebayo struck Herro, sources tell ESPN.”

Everything appears to be fine with Herro, as he made an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

Herro wrote: “peace of mind 🏀⏳”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@brandon.ryll23: “Hope you didn’t see bam today”

@ryanbrobinette: “You’re the goat”

@thejordansanches: “going off this year”

@lilartice_: “Takeover over the city gang 🏙️”

@tayebreezy: “Kuzma and herro finna be good duo 😂”

GettyTyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts after their 123-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks in overtime during an NBA play-in tournament game on April 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Thomas Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, Kel’el Ware, Delon Wright and the Bucks were among the first people to like Herro’s post.

Herro has over two million followers on Instagram.

Looking At Herro

GettyTyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center on November 24, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.

He was a huge part of Miami’s team, and even helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals as a rookie in 2020.

In 2025, Herro made his first All-Star Game.

GettyTyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts to a play against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Herro has career averages of 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 38.2% from three-point range in 394 games.

He has also appeared in 50 NBA playoff games (15 starts).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Bucks Star Tyler Herro Sends Out 3-Word Post Amid Bam Adebayo Drama

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