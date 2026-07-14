Milwaukee Bucks Star Tyler Herro Sends Out 3-Word Post Amid Bam Adebayo Drama

Tyler Herro is going into his first year as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Kentucky star recently got traded (via the Miami Heat).

He had spent all seven seasons of is pro career in Miami.

Bucks.com (wrote on July 6): “The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which the Bucks used to select forward Nate Ament from Tennessee, and future draft considerations from the Miami Heat in exchange for forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr.

Herro Sends Out 3-Word Post Amid Bam Adebayo Drama

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Herro got into an altercation with his former teammate (Bam Adebayo).

Charania wrote (on July 10): “Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday in which Adebayo struck Herro, sources tell ESPN.”

Everything appears to be fine with Herro, as he made an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

Herro wrote: “peace of mind 🏀⏳”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@brandon.ryll23: “Hope you didn’t see bam today”

@ryanbrobinette: “You’re the goat”

@thejordansanches: “going off this year”

@lilartice_: “Takeover over the city gang 🏙️”

@tayebreezy: “Kuzma and herro finna be good duo 😂”

Thomas Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, Kel’el Ware, Delon Wright and the Bucks were among the first people to like Herro’s post.

Herro has over two million followers on Instagram.

Looking At Herro

Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.

He was a huge part of Miami’s team, and even helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals as a rookie in 2020.

In 2025, Herro made his first All-Star Game.

Herro has career averages of 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 38.2% from three-point range in 394 games.

He has also appeared in 50 NBA playoff games (15 starts).