Tyler Herro Gives Strong Statement About Future With the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks finally made the decision to end the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. They shipped him to Miami and got a lot of players and picks in return, including Tyler Herro. Herro was the centerpiece of the trade and will be the best player on the team next year.

Herro has seen his name swirling in trade rumors for the last few years. This is the first time that he has actually been moved. Now he will be playing in Milwaukee. While Herro is not sure how long he will actually be in Milwaukee, he made it clear he wants to be with the team long-term.

Tyler Herro Wants to Stay with the Milwaukee Bucks Long-Term

While speaking with Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Herro made it clear that he is happy to be in Milwaukee.

“I’m happy where I’m at now. If I literally had to pick another team in the league to play for, it would be Milwaukee. I’m super excited to be in Milwaukee. Fresh start for everyone — the organization, myself — and we’re really gonna hit it home.”

Herro also acknowledged that he might not be staying in the city for long, depending on what the goals are for the Bucks.

“I think now that things are kind of settling down, I’m hoping I’m staying here,” Herro said. “That’s kind of the consensus I’m getting right now, but I’m excited to just be here. If it’s for two months, two years, whatever it is, I’m just excited to be here.”

Herro is a Milwaukee native, so he loves the fact that he gets to go back home. He will be the leader offensively for the team, even though he’s not the most accomplished player on the roster. This will be the first time that he gets to step into that role.

Milwaukee is Still Figuring out the Depths of the Rebuilding Efforts

The Bucks are still trying to figure out the depths of the rebuild effort they will undertake. It remains to be seen if they want to keep Herro for the long-term. He is a very talented offensive player, which could make him valuable to flip for future picks.

With the new lottery rules in effect, it will be harder for them to get top draft picks year after year. That could lead them to want to keep Herro as a piece to build around for the future. When he is healthy, he is one of the best scoring shooting guards in the league.

Last season, Milwaukee had the seventh-worst offense in the NBA. Adding more depth should allow that number to go up a little bit, even if Antetokounmpo is a top-five player. He hardly played last season, too. Herro himself only played in 33 games this past year.

Keeping Herro healthy and giving him runway to have the ball in his hands will be key to the Bucks deciding if they want to keep him.