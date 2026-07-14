Tyler Herro ‘Trying to Move Past’ Bam Adebayo Punching Incident

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro says he is “trying to move past” the Bam Adebayo punching incident that took place last week in Las Vegas.

On July 10, Herro and Adebayo were involved in a physical altercation at Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas. According to reports, Adebayo — Herro’s former longtime teammate with the Miami Heat — was upset about leaked comments that Herro made about Adebayo, his play, and his $60 million salary in social media direct messages. Adebayo responded by punching Herro, though the incident did not escalate beyond that.

After news came out on Tuesday morning that Herro is not planning on pursuing any legal action against Adebayo, he has now confirmed that he just wants to move on from what happened.

Tyler Herro Just Wants to Move On

Speaking to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Herro said that he is over what happened with Adebayo, and he just wants to move on as he focuses on preparing for his first season with his hometown team, the Bucks, after he was part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to move past all of it. I’m focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they’ve been doing,” Herro said.

“I’m ready to come home and not prove everyone wrong, but just be able to represent the city and the state because I wanted to do that coming out of school as well.”

Details of Tyler Herro & Bam Adebayo Punching Incident

Shelburne also found out additional details about the Herro and Adebayo punching incident. According to witnesses, Adebayo confronted Herro about the social media comments, and Herro chirped back at him. Adebayo then punched Herro near the chin, but Herro took the punch and did not get knocked down to the floor. Herro had to be held back by others as he was justifiably upset about being struck, but he did not swing back at his former teammate.

“It started when Adebayo approached Herro shortly after 9 a.m. PT Friday. Adebayo and the Heat had come to train on the same court Herro had worked out on earlier in the morning and stayed for a practice with his AAU team. According to sources with knowledge of the encounter, Adebayo confronted Herro about comments the guard had made, critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run as teammates in Miami ended when Herro was traded to Milwaukee as part of a blockbuster deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Shelburne wrote.

“Herro responded verbally in a way that Adebayo took exception to and the encounter became physical. Sources with knowledge of the encounter told ESPN that Adebayo struck Herro near his chin, although descriptions of the nature of the physical contact is in some dispute. Herro did not get knocked to the ground, according to sources with knowledge of the interaction, who added that he was restrained by others in the gym from responding physically.”