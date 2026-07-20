Bucks Latest Update on Gary Trent Jr. Case Could be Trouble

The Milwaukee Bucks are under investigation for their handling of the contract they gave to Gary Trent Jr. Milwaukee signed Trent Jr. to a four-year deal worth $64 million a year after they signed him to a minimum contract. It was a strange move.

Trent Jr. was a solid player for the team last year, but he certainly wasn’t worth the amount of money they signed him to. Last season, Trent Jr. averaged just 8.1 points per game. That usually doesn’t warrant a player earning $64 million. Now, the league is investigating.

The latest update on that doesn’t look like it’s good news for the Bucks.

Latest Update on Gary Trent Jr. Situation Could be Bad for the Bucks

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the CBA has one provision that could be bad news for Milwaukee.

“A violation of Section 2(a) or 2(b) above may be proven by direct or circumstantial evidence, including, but not limited to, evidence that a Player Contract or any term or provision thereof cannot rationally be explained in the absence of conduct violative of Section 2(a) or 2(b).”

Hollinger notes that the league could force them to pay Trent Jr., which might be the biggest punishment. They could also decide to take one of their draft picks, if so inclined. Taking first-round picks away would be a bad punishment for the team, especially as they try to rebuild.

Milwaukee could have any one of the future first-round draft picks that they still own forfeited. They still have their picks from 2031, 2032, and 2033. They could be at risk if the NBA believes that there was some sort of cap circumvention in signing Trent Jr.

Trent Jr. is a solid shooter and deserves to be on the roster in some capacity. He shot 36 percent from beyond the 3-point arc last season. Before that, he shot 41 percent. He is certainly a dangerous outside shooter, but this contract is still way too high.

Milwaukee is Still Trying to Rebuild its Roster

As the summer winds down, the Bucks are still trying to rebuild their roster. After trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, they are trying to build a roster for the future. With Antetokounmpo gone, a new era is finally starting in Milwaukee. It’s one that, right now, is built around Tyler Herro.

The next few seasons will not be about making the playoffs for the Bucks. It will be about getting the best draft picks possible, even though they don’t have their own for the next few years. Developing a young roster is what this organization will try to do.

Of course, the Bucks might not be done making moves. They are still shopping Myles Turner just a year after signing him to a large deal. Moving off his contract could be the final move they try to make in the offseason.