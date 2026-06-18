Insider: 2 Western Conference Teams In The Running For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have yet to find a good enough deal for them to give up Giannis Antetokounmpo. If rumors are to be believed, the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics seemed to be ahead of everyone in a Giannis deal, yet there are still some darkhorses who can swoop in and take the Greek Freak from Milwaukee.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick, two more teams have emerged as possible candidates to get Giannis, both of them coming in the Western Conference. Amick revealed those were the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Amick clarified that it is unlikely for them to get Giannis via trade. Yet, there is still a chance.

“Like we’ve known for quite sometime, Miami is out front. Boston legitimately is in the picture. There’s other teams that’d like to get in there but don’t seem feasible,” he said.

“Portland being one of them. Minnesota dipped its toe in the water but seemed to have cooled… We definitely have thought a deal was going to go down but who knows if they might blow through the deadline here.”

Sam Amick believes the Heat are still in the lead for Giannis, but questions if a deal will be done by the draft: “Now as we get closer to it, I am legitimately starting to wonder if a deal goes down. Today, I’ve already made some calls this morning, it’s the same old story. I… https://t.co/sVWu0uuVyJ pic.twitter.com/hwbe7eFas1 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 18, 2026

How The 2 Western Conference Teams Can Land Giannis

The Trail Blazers have been floated as a possible Giannis destination during the NBA playoffs, which would reunite him with Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, two of his former co-stars in Milwaukee. Giannis won his lone NBA title with Holiday as one of his co-stars.

Portland has a promising young core, which could be packaged to sweeten a deal with the Bucks and bait them to give the Trail Blazers Giannis. Young players such as Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Donovan Clingan could be put on the trading block for the Greek Freak, if the Trail Blazers ultimately pursue him.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves have been looking for a co-star alongside Anthony Edwards. Giannis would give them a tremendous two-way star that could alleviate the responsibilities on Edwards’ shoulders.

The Timberwolves have draft assets in addition to capable players such as Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Ayo Dosunmu, and Donte DiVincenzo, among others.

The Bucks Have Yet To See A Package They Are Happy To Receive For Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks remained unhappy with what they are seeing from teams that are looking to snag Giannis away.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, this could mean that the Giannis trade saga would continue for as long as the Bucks endure.

“So far, from what I am told, the Bucks have yet to receive an offer that they’re willing to accept for Giannis Antetokounmpo, which is somewhat nearing what happened at the trade deadline last February,” Windhorst said in ESPN’s Get Up show. “While there is this deadline of the draft, and I am told that they intend to try to trade him by the draft, I think it’s possible, there’s some percentage chance, that they don’t find the deal that they like.”

The Heat has been the most aggressive among all the teams, but the Bucks wanted more from them.

“Miami has been the team that’s been most aggressive and trying to get him,” Windhorst said. “But they have seven or eight different pieces they can trade, and none of them I consider super premium. I think the Bucks probably want all of them.”

For now, the Giannis trade saga remains a waiting game.