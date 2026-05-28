Timberwolves Could Finally Get Anthony Edwards’ Dream Co-Star in Wild 4-Team Trade Proposal

The Minnesota Timberwolves could finally land the superstar running mate Anthony Edwards has long wanted — if one massive four-team NBA blockbuster trade proposal ever became reality.

In a sweeping offseason scenario proposed by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the Timberwolves would acquire future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant while the Golden State Warriors land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in a league-altering shakeup.

The proposal gained even more traction after prediction market platform Polymarket gave the Warriors a 10% chance of landing Antetokounmpo this offseason — trailing eight teams overall, including the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.

Polymarket only gave the Timberwolves a 2% chance to land Antetokounmpo.

Notably, outside of Antetokounmpo’s incumbent Bucks, only the Thunder currently possess more draft capital than the Warriors, strengthening Golden State’s ability to realistically enter a bidding war.

Timberwolves Finally Pair Anthony Edwards With Kevin Durant

In Swartz’s proposed trade, the Timberwolves would receive Durant after previously pursuing him multiple times over the last two seasons.

The proposal sends:

For Minnesota, the move would finally give Edwards the elite co-star many around the NBA believe the franchise still lacks.

Edwards has openly called Durant his “favorite player of all time” and his “GOAT,” making the pairing one of the most intriguing superstar combinations in the league.

The Timberwolves reportedly explored Durant trade talks both before the 2025 trade deadline and again last offseason before the Phoenix Suns ultimately sent him to Houston.

Now, after Houston’s disappointing first-round exit and reported internal tensions involving Durant, speculation around another move has intensified entering the 2026 offseason.

Kevin Durant Seen as Cleaner Fit Next to Anthony Edwards

Minnesota’s current roster construction could make Durant a more attainable target than Antetokounmpo.

Swartz noted the Timberwolves likely do not possess enough assets to win a Giannis bidding war, especially against teams like Golden State and Oklahoma City. But Durant’s age — he turns 38 before next season — could lower the acquisition cost.

The proposal would send Julius Randle to Milwaukee after an inconsistent playoff run that ended with a difficult Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs. Donte DiVincenzo, meanwhile, is recovering from a torn Achilles injury suffered last month.

Durant would give Minnesota one of the NBA’s most dangerous offensive duos alongside Edwards while easing the immense scoring burden placed on the four-time All-Star.

Swartz projected a Timberwolves starting lineup featuring Ayo Dosunmu, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Durant and Rudy Gobert, with Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon Jr. anchoring the bench rotation.

Warriors-Giannis Buzz Could Reshape Entire Western Conference

While the Warriors remain long shots relative to several teams in the Antetokounmpo market, the growing chatter around a possible Giannis pursuit has created ripple effects across the Western Conference.

Golden State finished just 10th in the West and faces uncertainty after Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL. Pairing Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green would instantly revive the franchise’s championship window.

If the Warriors aggressively pursue Giannis, Minnesota could emerge as one of the biggest beneficiaries by pivoting toward Durant.

For the Timberwolves, the idea is simple: if Giannis is unattainable, Durant may be the next-best path toward maximizing Edwards’ championship timeline.

And as NBA trade season rapidly approaches, scenarios once viewed as fantasy are suddenly beginning to feel far more realistic.