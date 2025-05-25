Anthony Edwards Joins Michael Jordan, Other Hall-of-Famers in NBA Playoff Record Books

With their backs against the wall entering Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves raced out to a 20-point lead after one quarter and never looked back, routing the Oklahoma City Thunder, 143-101.

Anthony Edwards led the way for Minnesota, recording game highs in points (30) and rebounds (nine), while tying Thunder MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a game-best six assists and teammate Rudy Gobert with a game-high two steals. Edwards was an efficient 12-for-17 from the field and drilled five of his eight three-point attempts over 30 minutes to get the Timberwolves back in the best-of-seven set, which they now trail 2-1.

As noted by Statitudes’ Justin Kubatko, the former No. 1 draft pick’s performance put him in an exclusive club.

“Anthony Edwards has scored at least 15 points in each of his 40 playoff games,” Kubatko wrote on Bluesky. “He’s the fourth player in NBA history to start his playoff career with 40 such games in a row, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Karl Malone.”

Edwards is still just 23 years old, but if he keeps up his current pace, he could join Abdul-Jabbar, MJ and “The Mailman” in the Basketball Hall of Fame someday.

Edwards Quickly Ascending List of All-Time Timberwolves Greats

The Timberwolves are one of the younger NBA franchises, having joined the league for the 1989-1990 season, but have had a few of the better players in the Western Conference suit up for them in the 21st century.

Some would argue that, with Minnesota now just three wins away from its first NBA Finals appearance, Edwards is a top 10 player in franchise history, if not top five.

Among the best players in Timberwolves history include Hall-of-Famer and 2004 MVP Kevin Garnett, big man Karl-Anthony Towns (who made four All-Star teams and won the 2016 Rookie of the Year award with Minnesota) and power forward Kevin Love (who made three All-Star squads with the organization).

Now with 15 career playoff games of 30-plus points, however, Edwards is doing something that no other players in franchise history were able to do.

“Anthony Edwards last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 9 REB

✅ 6 AST

✅ 2 STL

All four figures were game highs (either outright or tied),” Kubato wrote. “He has 15 career 30-point playoff games, equaling the total of all other players in Timberwolves history combined.”

Timberwolves Set Multiple Franchise Records in Rout of Thunder

As pointed out by Nate Duncan on Bluesky, Minnesota’s win was shocking, mostly due to how much they dominated its opponent. Duncan revealed that the team’s 42-point margin of victory was the largest in NBA playoff history for a team trailing two-plus games into the set.

Now, despite still having the series edge, history isn’t on Oklahoma City’s side. Duncan also noted that no championship team has ever lost a playoff game by 40 or more points.

While Edwards was the leader on offense in Game 3, it was a team effort.

Per Kubatko, the Timberwolves set franchise records for most field goals made (55) and most points scored (143) in a playoff game. They also tied their franchise mark for most field goals attempted in a postseason contest with 96.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night in Minnesota.